Niurka and her daughter Romina are IDENTICAL and these PHOTOS prove it

Admin 2 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 26 Views

One of the most controversial stars is without a doubt Niurka Marcos, who during her career has stood out mainly as a star.

Now the actress boasts to the four winds his children Romina and Emilio Osorio, who have grown a lot and are following in their mother’s footsteps.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

His mother had to be treated, she is very affected

Jenni Rivera: Her mother had to be treated, she is very affected | INSTAGRAM Just …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved