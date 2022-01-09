Niurka and her daughter Romina are IDENTICAL and these PHOTOS prove it

One of the most controversial stars is without a doubt Niurka Marcos, who during her career has stood out mainly as a star.

Now the actress boasts to the four winds his children Romina and Emilio Osorio, who have grown a lot and are following in their mother’s footsteps.

Likewise, Romina and Niurka have shown how close they are through their social networks, where they share photos and videos together,

Several days ago, the Cuban shared an image that drove her fans crazy, since both a swimsuit appear.

“ROMY says that SOULMATES!!!!!! … but without a doubt we are best friends … “, wrote the singer.

Mother and daughter are enjoying the sun and the beach in a well deserved holidays in Chelem, Yucatán.

In this photo, we can appreciater how similar they are both, besides that Romy inherited the distinctive curves from his mother.

On the one hand, Niurka sports a bikini in sand tone, while Romina with a black bikini, where her tattoos also stand out.

Without a doubt, the fans went crazy with the image, since it already has almost 100 my likes.

