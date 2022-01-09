NJ Issues Commercial Vehicle Restrictions on Multiple Highways Due to Bad Weather – Telemundo New York (47)

New Jersey issued a travel restriction for commercial vehicles on several highways for Sunday at 2:00 am due to the freezing rain forecast, New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutiérrez-Scaccetti announced.

Freezing rain is expected to start early Sunday morning, which could make driving conditions dangerous. Travel restrictions are being coordinated with neighboring states. In addition to trade restrictions, all motorists are encouraged to avoid unnecessary travel on Sunday morning.

The commercial vehicle traffic restriction will begin at 2:00 am on Sunday, January 9, and will be in effect until further notice for the following highways in both directions:

I-78, the entire length from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike).

I-80, the entire length from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike).

I-280, the entire length from I-80 to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike).

I-287, the entire length from NJ Route 440 to the New York state line.

NJ Route 440, from Outerbridge Crossing to I-287.

The commercial vehicle travel restriction applies to:

This restriction does NOT apply to: