No internet, queues at banks and shops and repatriation of tourists in Kazakhstan

The situation seems to be on the path of stabilization in Kazakhstan after several days of protests and riots, but the information blockade and the absence of the internet continue, to which is added the fear of going out to the streets among the population and the long lines in banks and supermarkets.

“People queue up at banks to receive cash, since you cannot pay almost anywhere with a credit card. I have had to give up and go home empty,” said Zara, a resident of the capital, Nursultan.

UNCOMMUNICATED, NO INTERNET

Due to internet cuts and mobile phone network problems, Kazakhs are unable to communicate with their relatives in other parts of the country.

“My daughter went to Almaty two days ago, but she cannot return. She is on the outskirts of the city with her grandfather, without moving. There is nothing we can do,” he said.

Svetlana has not been able to withdraw money from the ATMs in her neighborhood either, but because they are all empty.

“In supermarkets the shelves are empty. There is no bread, no milk, no potatoes. Even alcoholic beverages have run out, there is only non-alcoholic beer,” he commented on Facebook.

There are also problems finding toilet paper, something that already happened when the coronavirus pandemic broke out.

“From what I understood, there has been no freight transport and no one knows when there will be,” he added.

DISCONTENT WITH TOKÁYEV

Although the Kazakhs condemn the violence, they also criticize Tokayev’s handling of the crisis, as well as his decision to request military aid from Russia and other countries to quell the revolt.

“Why didn’t a single one of those damn officials come out to talk to the protesters at first when they were mostly peaceful and singing the Kazakh anthem?” Ardak noted.

The Kazakhs also criticize the fact that the authorities are more concerned for their safety than for the welfare of their people.

“Better stay home. If something happens, no one will help you,” says Sveta.

Some journalists and users of social networks criticized that only the media related to the Government have access to official statements.

“They only show the pro-government channels. All the news are panicky and contain not a shred of truth,” Khadisha said.

Others go further and question the official version that the participants in the protests and subsequent riots were mercenaries and terrorists.

“Tokayev is our Lukashenko, our Putin. That is the bottom line,” Agzam said.

RUSSIAN REPATRIATIONS

Although Tokáyev informed the Kremlin today that the situation is stabilizing, Russia today began the repatriations of its nationals from the neighboring country.

A Russian military plane repatriated 25 tourists who had traveled to Kazakhstan to ski for the New Year holidays.

The repatriation took place from the Zhetiguen military airfield, as the airport in the city of Almaty, the epicenter of the unrest, is closed.

In turn, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that on Sunday it will repatriate Russian citizens residing in the region around Almaty and urgently wanting to leave the country.

The United States also today authorized non-essential officials and the families of all employees to leave the consulate in Almaty, the former Kazakh capital.