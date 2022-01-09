now is the worst time to do it

Related news

By becoming the most widely used technological device, buying a new smartphone it’s a really important decision. The average in Spain exceeds 2 hours a day of Internet on the mobile phone, according to the Ditrendia Mobile Report data, so choosing an appropriate one at a good price is essential to obtain a complete user experience for less money.

And it is that, with the shortage of chips worldwide, everything indicates that the purchase of mobile phones it will be a significantly higher outlay in 2022. TSMC, the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturer, has already announced that it would increase its prices by up to 20% and it is most likely that it will be noticed when it comes to checking out.

Nor will the recently inaugurated sales period translate into considerable savings. The bulk of sales throughout the year have already taken place between Black Friday and the Christmas season, which are the true bets of the brands. Currently stores and distribution chains are waiting to receive the imminent launches to start 2022 with new models.

Among the planned movements is the renewal of the catalog of big names like Samsung, Oppo, Honor or Huawei. Which are added to the recently presented high ranges of OnePlus and Xiaomi. In addition to the surprises that the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona always awaits, which is scheduled to open its doors from February 28 to March 3.

Wait for the MWC

If there is a date on the calendar for technology lovers, that is the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Brands often take advantage of the media attention of the most important telephony fair in the world to launch a good part of the terminals that will mark the compass of the whole year.

Consider the renovation of smartphone after the Barcelona appointment it is one of the best decisions. When it is finished, it will be possible to better analyze all the available options of the Android landscape and it will also be key to know the evolution of one of the most innovative markets in the world.

The menu of devices currently offered by a good part of the manufacturers is still starring terminals launched in 2021. With components from that year -or even the previous one- that will be renewed for more recent. With special emphasis on the field of new processors that both Qualcomm and MediaTek have prepared for this year’s phones.

There is another batch of manufacturers that choose to launch their devices a few weeks earlier. As is the case with OnePlus or Xiaomi that have shown their high-end bets a few days ago or Samsung that will do the same at the beginning of February. A surprise presentation is not ruled out either. from a company such as the aforementioned Xiaomi or Realme within any of their ranges.

Xiaomi 12.

Xiaomi Omicrono

As you can see, this waiting compass between Christmas and the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona is one of the worst times to buy devices. Mainly if one is not urgently needed and a purchase for renewal or whim is valued more.

2022, the year of folding

The commitment to folding phones in 2021 has been one of the maximums carried out by companies such as Samsung. Koreans have become the spearhead of this new segment with terminals such as the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which good sales has reaped since it was launched in August, and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 focused on a more work user.

Oppo Find N

Oppo Omicrono

Following this trail, other companies such as Huawei said goodbye to the year by announcing the P50 Pocket, a terminal that is inspired by the ‘shell’ format and that aims to serve as alternative to the smallest of the Samsung. Oppo did exactly the same, presenting its Find N to the world on December 15 as China’s first approach to this segment.

And everything points to what we’ll see more manufacturers sign up for folding fashion. This terrain, almost still to be explored and exploited, will be one of the most represented throughout 2022 and who knows if the nearest future holds any surprises.

cheap iPhone

The third variable in the equation is starring Apple. In a few months it will be 2 years since the launch of the iPhone SE 2020 and some rumors already point to a possible renewal.

Any terminal signed by Apple gives a lot to talk about and one that aim directly at a med rangeia -maybe below 500 euros- becomes a catalyst in a market eager to acquire a terminal of the brand at a good price.

The iPhone SE 2020, in its entire range of colors

Manzana Omicrono

Should this launch occur, many other manufacturers will downgrade their devices similarly priced to make them more attractive than the hypothetical cheap iPhone. Right at that moment, it may be an excellent opportunity to get a mid-range Android device – or maybe something else – at the best possible price.

You may also like…

Follow the topics that interest you