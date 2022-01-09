Offer! Take this TV Box with Android for only € 52

We are talking about an Android 4K Youin TV Box manufactured by the Engel brand. Thanks to this small device that you can place without discomfort in any corner of your house, it will be easier than ever to enjoy a unlimited amount of content and with a series of facilities that, without a doubt, you will not want to miss once you try them. It is compatible with the most popular platforms such as Netflix, Dinsey +, HBO, Prime Video and a long etcetera.

As those of you who follow us will already know, at Topes de Gama we always try to bring our readers the best offers. In this case we have done it again, and if you are thinking of buying a quality TV Box at an unbeatable price, our protagonist today will surely interest you. Without a doubt, one of the best accessories for our TV.

But not only will you be able to enjoy a huge number of movies, series or documentaries, but you will also do so in incredible image quality, since this TV Box can reproduce a resolution of up to 4K HDR up to 60 frames per second.

For your convenience – if this is possible – this gadget comes standard with the google assistant integrated, as well as with Chromecast. And if that were not enough, its Android operating system will help us manage our TV thanks to its intuitive interface and suitable for any user, regardless of their previous experience with this format.

This Android 4K Youin TV Box also offers us different connectivity options. We can connect it in a simple way to our television through an HDMI cable or, on the contrary, we can do it through its function Bluetooth 4.2.

Of course, as you have seen, this TV Box will provide us with everything we need to live a new television experience. But the best of all is that, in addition, the value for money of this product will leave you with your mouth open.

An offer that you will not be able to ignore

As we have already said, this incredible TV Box not only offers us benefits of the highest level, but also comes with a price that is much lower than usual. This promotion can be found on the Amazon website, where we will enjoy a more than interesting 17% discount additional and free shipping, if that were not enough.

In general, the general sale price of this product tends to orbit between 63 euros. Yet now it can be ours for only 52 euros. Of course, we are rarely going to find a device like this at such a good price. One of those offers that we should not miss.