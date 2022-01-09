Official | Club América announces its new withdrawal from the squad

It is a fact that the priority for the America club in this Clausura 2022 Tournament is to get the title of MX League. However, departures have prevailed in this winter transfer market, where the Eagles have lost more elements than they have incorporated, and although they seek to gain more footballers, the contest and began, and those of Coapa they look depleted and lacking in options to complete their lineup.

Today a new departure is confirmed Cream blue, and it’s about Leonardo Suarez, Argentine attacking midfielder who did not have many minutes with Santiago Solari, adding just 153 minutes contested in three matches. In fact, our collaborator Jonatan Peña could know that from the previous semester there was no certainty about the future of Leo.

With this loss, the Eagles they will have the possibility to become another foreign footballer and register him for the Closing 2022. However, the directive headed by Santiago Banos will have to mobilize and accelerate the negotiations so that the new elements can adapt to the style of Solari as soon as possible.

Leo Suárez’s new team in Liga MX

Santos Laguna It will be the new house of Leo Suarez, where you will try to achieve the consistency that you never found in America. If the Warriors In recent years, it is to give a second wind to soccer players discarded from other schools, so Suarez it could shine in the north, where it was presented as a major booster.