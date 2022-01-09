Omicron | Coronavirus: New York Records Another Daily Record of COVID-19 Cases | United States | WORLD

The state of New York registered 90,132 cases of the covid-19, a new record since the outbreak of the pandemic, and saw how hospitalizations and deaths continue to increase amid the explosion of infections generated by the omicron variant, according to official data released this Saturday.

After reaching an all-time high on January 1, infections had dropped slightly in recent days, but are clearly on the rise again now.

With the figures reported this Saturday, the state accumulates more than four million cases of coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, out of a population of just under twenty million, which was among the worst hit in the United States at the beginning of the crisis and which is now again with omicron.

In the last day, more than 21% of the tests carried out in the state were positive, which indicates that the real infections are well above the confirmed number.

In addition, New York reported 295 new hospitalizations, for a total of 11,843, and 154 new deaths, a very high number compared to the situation in recent months.

This Saturday, the authorities reported that dozens of hospitals in the north of the state will have to temporarily suspend non-urgent operations due to the saturation they are currently experiencing.

“There is an answer to this winter high and it is simple: the vaccine and the booster dose,” said New York Governor Kathy Hochul, when releasing the new data.

In a statement, Hochul stressed that the rate of vaccinated children is still too low in the state and encouraged all parents to vaccinate their children if they can.

In all, the United States recorded more than 900,000 new cases and 2,615 deaths on Friday, according to the most recent data from Johns Hopkins University.

The official number of covid-19 cases surpassed 300 million on Friday, as all countries fight against the spread of the omicron variant and increase vaccination campaigns.