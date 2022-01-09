Orbelín Pineda leaves a last message that excites Cruz Azul

After confirming his arrival at Celta de Vigo, Orbelín Pineda said goodbye to the Cruz Azul fans and did so with an emotional letter on his social networks.

January 09, 2022 · 09:21 am

For this new season of Liga MX, Cruz Azul will not have one of its best players like Orbelín Pineda, who after several weeks of uncertainty ended up confirming his signing in Spain.

As of this new year, the Magician will wear the colors of Celta de Vigo and he already had to watch the first game of La Maquina from a distance, with some nostalgia for knowing that he will not wear these colors again for a long time.

After the great victory of the team led by Juan Reynoso 2-0 against the Tijuana Xolos, Orbelín celebrated from Europe and took advantage of the good spirits of the public to formally say goodbye with a few words on their social networks.

“3 years ago I arrived with the dream of being a champion with Cruz Azul, I gave my best for the institution, its hobby and thanks to God and my teammates the long-awaited championship was achieved. Today I have to pursue a new dream, new goals and I can only thank them and tell them that I will always carry them in my heart, “he wrote.

In turn, he also added: “Thank you for always supporting me through thick and thin and this is not goodbye but see you soon. Thank you fans for your love, thank you Cruz Azul ”.

In this way, the hitch knows that it is his great opportunity to exploit in the old continent and thus gain the necessary experience to be able to use it in the Mexican National Team thinking about the World Cup that will be played at the end of the year.