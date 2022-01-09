Pablo Lavallén hints at Olimpia’s first signing in 2022

“ In the talk we had, the possibility that Bryan Moya could come to the club was mentioned, they had told me, I remember that when we went to play those quarterfinals (of the South American Cup) in Venezuela he was the player to cancel, the different one, the one who made the difference, it would be a pleasure to have him and direct him and knowing that he is a player with ability and young and who can be the one who makes the difference, “he said.

Lavallén hinted that the Honduran national team Bryan moya He can become the first signing of the meringues for this Clausura 2022 and recalled that he faced him in the South American Cup when he directed Colón de Santa Fe and the catracho belonged to Zulia of Venezuela.

Hours after being named as helmsman of the whites replacing Pedro Troglio , The technical director pointed out that they will work hard for the Albo team to conquer the desired Five-time championship.

Pablo Lavallén , a 49-year-old Argentine coach, became the new coach of the Olimpia Sports Club for what will be this 2022.

The new coach of Olimpia revealed that only once could he be in Honduran territory and it was during his time as a player for the Atlas of Mexico.

“I had to play once with Atlas in Honduras, we did preseason. I know very little, I don’t remember too much, but it is a privileged area of ​​our planet. Here we suffer a lot in summer and winter, there you are in the Caribbean where the temperature is very pleasant “, he pointed out.

Lavallén expressed himself excited about the opportunity to be champion for the first time in his career as a coach since he could not do it after leading clubs like Atlético Tucumán, Belgrano de Córdoba and Colón de Santa FeWith this last team, he reached the final of the Copa Sudamericana where he lost it against Independiente del Valle.

“That is a bit of the cute challenge that one assumes with reaching Olympia. When we coaches have the opportunity to work it is because the club is not doing well and there is a change of coach, but this is a different situation ”, he said.

And he added: “Toglio leaves after a successful cycle and sets the bar high but if Olimpia won four titles, beyond all the good things that Pedro did, those who scored the goals and those who defended were the players, as in Al final against Real Spain … there the coach stopped having that priority of prominence, if the team is aware of going for the penta, it will be achieved and we can continue to join the team to play football, but it depends on the footballers. We are going to help them, we are going to give them tools, but they are the ones who define the games “.

Pablo Lavallén will be accompanied as technical assistant by Javier “El Mono” Claut, Franco Saita (physical trainer) and Javier Sodero (goalkeeping coach) and their arrival is expected in the coming days.

The now albos strategist was also a former player who played in River Plate, Atlas (Mexico), Red Sharks, Huracán, San Luis (Mexico), Huracán de Tres Arroyos, Coyotes de Sonora and Platense (Argentina).