Paypal would launch its own cryptocurrency

PayPal Holdings Inc. is exploring the idea of ​​launching its own stablecoin, or stablecoin, as part of its cryptocurrency push, according to the company, which sets out the development after evidence of the move was discovered within its iPhone app.

“We are exploring a stable currency; if we move forward, of course we will work closely with the relevant regulators, ”José Fernández da Ponte, PayPal’s senior vice president of cryptocurrencies and digital currencies, said in a statement to Bloomberg News. Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies backed and valued at the value of an existing currency or commodity.

Evidence of the company’s exploration to build a stablecoin was first discovered in the PayPal app and shared with Bloomberg by developer Steve Moser. The code and hidden images show the work in what is called “PayPal Currency”. The code indicates that said currency would be backed by the US dollar.

A PayPal spokeswoman said the images and code within the PayPal app come from a recent internal hackathon, an event in which engineers come together to explore and build new products that may never see a public launch, within the cryptocurrency and digital currency division of the company. That means the final logo, name, and features may change once the product is released.

In recent months, PayPal has been involved in a major cryptocurrency-related effort, launching new features to buy and hold digital currencies, as well as the ability to pay for purchases with money.

PayPal isn’t the first tech giant to explore launching its own currency. Meta Platforms Inc., formerly Facebook, has been helping to develop a stable coin called Diem, while Visa Inc. in recent months allowed a stablecoin backed by the US dollar to settle a transaction with the network.