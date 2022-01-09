Peruvian team | Oblitas about the party that Paolo Guerrero made: “I would not have done it” NCZD DTBN | SPORT-TOTAL

The party he organized Paolo Guerrero For his birthday, he has caused a lot of controversy, now, the Sports Director of the Peruvian Football Federation, Juan Carlos Oblitas, he spoke about the subject.

“I particularly wouldn’t have made the party. I totally agree with Ricardo Gareca, but here comes that line that we do not have to cross, the line of irresponsibility. I take care of myself and others “, expressed the ‘Blind’ in DirecTV Sports.

“I don’t want to go into specifically touching the subject of Paolo Guerrero. Why the subject of Paolo, although it is true I do not agree with these types of meetings, but it was much nicer for many people to comment on Paolo Guerrero, than to comment on the immense number of parties that were everywhere, because he is Paolo Guerrero “Oblitas added.

Gareca on Paolo Guerrero’s party

“You have to let the people live their lives… We must not panic, it is important that we begin to lead a normal life. Each one is the owner of taking care of his life, let people solve his life “said the strategist from the Jorge Chávez International Airport facilities.

Referring to the same issue, the ‘Tigre’ Gareca added the following: “People have to be vaccinated, there has to be social distancing, they have to take care of themselves; each one to choose in what way they take care of themselves. That is important for us to make our life normal “He told the press that he was waiting for him at the airport.

