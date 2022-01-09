Porto coach says Luis Díaz will leave if they pay his 80 million euro clause | Colombians Abroad

Luis Díaz and his future deserve to be one of the most exciting novels on the winter market.

Every day there is a signal, a new speculation about his arrival at the most attractive teams: Liverpool would be the ideal destination, Newcastle and even Rome sound worse, without there being anything official for now.

The Colombian is on his own, returning after overcoming the coronavirus with a goal and assistance and being chosen, once again, a great figure in Porto’s 2-3 victory over Estoril by the Portuguese League. “I am very focused on the club and very happy to be here,” he just said.

But outside their domains the negotiations move and, necessarily, they give the idea that at any time you can leave Porto.

So much so that his coach, Sérgio Conceição, has delivered a statement that, for many, has a touch of resignation from seeing their most influential man come out: “we cannot guess what will happen. The players have a termination clause, if They pay it, we can’t do anything, “he said.

How much are we talking about? Of 80 million euros, no less, if some Liverpool or any other wants to save the discussions and simply take it away.

“The idea is to keep the players that we consider important for the project, knowing that I give importance to all,” the DT tried to clarify, but in the end, if they appear with the money, he will have no choice but to help him pack his suitcase. Will they come this winter, although large transfers are more common in the summer, due to the talent of the guajiro? This market is just beginning …