Primary care: “I don’t continue like this. I can’t take good care of my patients ”| Society

If the body held, Joaquín Morera planned to continue consulting at his health center in Madrid until he was 70 years old. But there came a point where he couldn’t take it anymore. The pandemic has been the last straw for him and for many primary care health workers, completely overwhelmed by unmanageable agendas and a mountain of bureaucracy. “It generates anxiety, insomnia, depression,” says Morera, who has retired at the age of 63, seven before his intention. “I cannot take good care of my patients, I do not continue like this, I prefer to lose money,” he said to himself.

Hang the robe. It is the temptation of many who have the possibility. Others do not see the time to reach the age to do so in a sixth wave of covid that has put health centers beyond their limit, without the capacity even to attend all patients with symptoms who request an appointment; much less do the routine follow-ups that are necessary, also in pandemic, for other diseases. “I could perfectly have asked for a leave, but that is doing a job to my colleagues because they were not going to replace me and I would burden them with more work; so I have decided to leave it ”, Morera ditch, who has been retired since September and seeing from the sidelines how the omicron variant has exceeded forecasts and surpassed all records of infections, so it can be deduced that also from appointments in primary school (the data it is published more than a year late).

When a patient has to wait two weeks – sometimes longer – to see or speak to their GP, it is very likely that on the other side there are depleted insoles; Physicians who cover the population that corresponds to them —which can reach more than 2,500 citizens— and those of another or other colleagues; nurses who are vaccinating, conducting covid tests and trying to make home visits to people who cannot go to the health center, while many patients who do not receive an answer by phone go desperately to the outpatient clinic to be seen in person. According to data from the CSIF union, during a typical day in December only 80% of the workforce assigned to each health center due to sick leave, leave or vacations was working.

In the photo a health center in General Ricardos, Madrid.

Bald Elm

Starting the morning is “facing Everest”, in the words of the family doctor Arturo Arenas. “You wake up with an agenda of 25 patients that can be multiplied by two or three throughout the day, who are also at odds because they feel they receive bad care. You spend a lot of time with red tape. You see people collapsed, who have to take an orfidal to work, nurses and administrative assistants crying. You work badly, you make more mistakes, you come home physically and morally destroyed ”, lists this primary school doctor from Mallorca.

Also 63 years old, Arenas is counting the days to retirement, despite the fact that, like his colleague, he had always intended to hold out until he was 70. “I love my profession. Or I loved it. But this is not doing medicine. I’m back from all this. It is a situation of boredom, of tremendous professional fatigue ”, he assures.

What the World Health Organization calls the syndrome of burnout, which could be translated as being burned by work, severely affected up to a third of primary care staff before the pandemic, according to several studies. The Foundation for the Training of the Collegiate Medical Organization denounces that during the pandemic these figures are close to 45% for all health workers. It is impossible to know the exact situation in this sixth wave, but both medical associations and unions assure that it has only gotten worse.

More information

“If your doctor behaves like a cynic, he is likely to suffer from this syndrome,” warned Enrique Gavilán, a rural primary school doctor who, in 2019, a few months before the biggest health crisis in a century broke out, published When you can’t anymore, a book on his own process of burnout. He described how in primary care it is accentuated by the neglect of the administrations, the lack of recognition and a bureaucratic work that occupies a good part of the time.

The covid has complicated everything. Carmen Valdivia, primary care member of the Albacete College of Physicians, denounces that they spend more time on paperwork than on clinical care: “We fill out sick leave, the report for the driver’s center, the dependency, the ambulance transfers. The bureaucracy does not let us be doctors ”, he laments.

Both medical unions and professional associations are asking for more workers, more health workers, but also more administrative personnel. “The first thing is to organize what there is,” says Pilar Rodríguez Ledo, vice president of the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG). “Everyone should do what they are best suited for; and the greatest training of physicians is not in being administrative. And the worst thing is that there is no solution to the problem, if they saw a ray of light, maybe the professionals would not be so demoralized ”, he adds.

A doctor shows the sick leave reports due to covid that he had to process in one day.

In the first wave, the situation was “horrible” due to the lack of protective equipment and the fear of becoming infected with a pathogen that was not well known at that time, in the words of Hermenegildo Marcos, a member of rural primary care in the General Council of Schools Medical Officers. But the sixth is the one that has completely overwhelmed some health centers that were propped up. “We are seeing early retirements and casualties; many that do not extend the working age. There is significant physical and emotional wear ”, he emphasizes.

In Spain, the financing of this branch of care, which in 2021 gave 268 million consultations between routine and emergency, is 14% of health spending, compared to 25% recommended by the World Health Organization.

If the doctors are asphyxiated, the situation of the nurses (the group usually calls itself female) is no better. Diego Ayuso, secretary general of the General Council of Nursing, assures that the templates are “exhausted and burned out.” The sector has been demanding more professionals for years: “In Spain there is one nurse for every 2,500 citizens, when the average in Europe is one for every 1,000. If this overwhelms you in an ordinary situation, in a pandemic it is impossible to cope: the monitoring of chronic patients, home visits, health education, cures, vaccination, testing, monitoring of infections are added … “.

Encarna (not her real name, since she prefers to remain anonymous), a 53-year-old nurse, assures that she starts the day with spirits, but that she comes home “burst”. “It is not only the workload, it is the nuisance, we learn about the protocols sometimes from the press. Sometimes your work not being recognized burns more than your work itself, ”he says. During the pandemic, he had to ask for sick leave because the anxiety and stress of a busy schedule caused him “respiratory problems and tremendous pain.” “I am very tired of my profession. Tired, tired, ”she repeats.

67 years and seven guards 24 hours a month

Santiago de la Fuente, a family doctor in Frómista (Palencia), could retire anytime he wanted. Many days it haunts him, especially when he has to chain 24-hour guards. “My body has been going for a while, but this sometimes bends me,” he says. In the last month he has accumulated seven, including New Year’s Eve and Three Kings. “The normal thing would be to do two, but in my health center we are 10 doctors and in quite a few days there are seven left. We have had to stand guard every 48 hours, after a day of eight in which you do not stop seeing patients, “he assures.

Santiago de la Fuente, at the Three Kings Day guard at the Frómista health center (Palencia). Javier Alvarez

“I was excited because I really like what I have done in all my life, I have lived for elementary school and I continue to do it. In general I’m fine, but there are days that become unbearable, ”explains De la Fuente. “Having so many consultations is even dangerous, you don’t react the same. You are dangerous, you can make a mistake in the diagnoses. Many days I wonder why I am still here. Someday I have been very bad psychologically and they have told me to ask for stress leave, but I have not taken one in my life; If there comes a time when I can’t handle this, I go home ”, he reflects.

The feeling of not doing the job well is one of those that causes the most distress and is repeated by several doctors consulted. It is also the case of Arturo Arenas: “The physical issue is bad, but the emotional issue is worse, because you have the feeling that you are not doing it well, you are not serving people properly, you could do many more things. For example, I have an ultrasound machine in my office, which can solve a lot of problems, but there are days when I can’t even plug it in because you lose 20 minutes per patient. We are doing a minimum medicine, to get out of trouble. And you end the day thinking: ‘My God, how bad I have done.’

These doctors see the youngest and understand that many of them go to other countries to charge more money and practice better medicine. “Most of them are not going for the money, but for the latter. And because of an enormous job insecurity, ”says Jorge Curiel, Secretary of Occupational Health of the Spanish Confederation of Medical Unions. Not reinforcing the primary is “short-term and counterproductive”, in his opinion, since it is the cheapest and most effective assistance to prevent diseases. “When someone goes to the hospital, the system is going to be much more expensive because it starts with a series of tests and very expensive care. Many could be avoided in primary school, but with these conditions it is difficult ”, he concludes.