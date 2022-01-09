Puebla vs América Clausura 2022: summary, result and goals of the match

Puebla and America tied at one touchdown

January 07, 2022 22:13 hs

The tournament Closing 2022 I already started. This Friday, January 7, Puebla and America went into action in the Cuauhtémoc Stadium. Both teams appeared in the tournament in search of victory.

Although America had many casualties prior to the duel, heThe requirement of the team demanded that they demonstrate the reasons why they should be considered to lift the title.

Summary and result of Puebla vs America

The actions in the match started very fast, Well, 9 seconds into the match, America went ahead on the scoreboard. Henry Martín took the ball out in the midfield and reached the feet of Jordan Silva, who put a long pass that, added to the error of the Puebla defense, it ended at the feet of Salvador Reyes, who made it 0-1 in favor of América.

The team of Nicolás Larcamón tried to react, but Solari’s defensive approach prevented him from feeling comfortable on the court. The first dangerous play for the Strip was at minute 10, when Martínez took a low shot that passed by Guillermo Ochoa’s goal.

At 17 ‘, Jorge Sánchez was encouraged to take a shot outside the area, which ended up in the hands of Antony Silva. Jordan Silva was close to getting the second touchdown of America, but his header went to the side of the goal.

The Eagles dedicated themselves to defending the goal and waiting for their rival to make a counterattack. The formula almost paid off for the visit, Well, Álvaro Fidalgo had the 0-2 on his feet, but his shot went over Silva’s goal.

Reyes put America ahead at the start of the game

Things started to get complicated for America at minute 33, as Santiago Solari was sent off for claiming a foul by Roger Martínez. The Colombian did not learn from his coach’s mistake, Well, he ran with the same luck at 35 ‘for a double yellow.

With this expulsion, Puebla began to dominate the match and its attacks resulted in 44 ‘, because in an error similar to that of Puebla, now committed by Jorge Sánchez, Maxi Araújo did not miss the opportunity and placed the 1-1 before going to rest.

Second time

As expected, the capital’s team came out to defend the tie, because with one less element, it was difficult to find the result. Puebla went for everything and at 48 ‘, Pablo Parra took a shot that was barely deflected by the visitor’s defense.

The Strip sought the score by means of long-range shots, courtesy of George Corral and Gularte, but neither was a problem for Guillermo Ochoa. However, at minute 58 Diego de Buen also tried with a shot that barely went deflected from the American goal.

America tried through the set piece. Proof of this was Cáceres’s auction, but it was not a problem for Antony Silva. Mauro Lainez He came in as a shock to the team, but the little presence up front did not take advantage of his overflows on the wings. In fact, he made a shot outside the area, but to his bad luck, the ball hit Henry Martín.

America rescued the tie with one less man

At 73 ‘Puebla was close to going ahead with a header from one of his players, but Guillermo Ochoa could barely deflect the ball and send it to a corner kick. Near the end of the match, at 84 ‘, Luis Fuentes made a great individual play, assisted Henry Martín, who held the mark and gave a pass to Salvador Reyes, who took a shot but went over the local gate.

This play was the last dangerous one and both teams started the tournament with a draw. For the date 2, Puebla will visit Tigres, while America will visit Mazatlán, but this match will be played until February 16, so the next game for the Eagles will be until matchday 3 when they host Atlas.

