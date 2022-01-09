Rafael Nadal reached the 126th final of his career

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

Rafael Nadal (6th) He continues to find himself, little by little, with himself on his return to the professional circuit: in the semifinals of the ATP 250 in Melbourne, The beast defeated Emil Ruusuvuori (95th) – Seba Báez’s executioner (99th) – by 6-4 and 7-5, in almost two hours of play, and got a ticket for the last day of the Australian contest.

In what will be the 126th final in his career, the Mallorcan will face the American Maxime Cressy (112 °), who did the same in front of Grigor Dimitrov (28th) beating him 7-5 and 7-6 (9). This will be the first confrontation between Rafa and his next rival.

Rafa is going for his 89th title. Getty.

Nadal reached the definition of an ATP tournament again for the first time since May 16, 2021, at Rome Masters 1000: there, He was crowned against Novak Djokovic 7-5, 1-6 and 6-3.

On cement, he had not done it since March 1, 2020, when he defeated Taylor Fritz in the ATP 500 in Acapulco.