Rayados vs Querétaro (0-0): First goalless game of the Clausura 2022

Editorial Mediotiempo

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon / 08.01.2022 21:10:06





Even if they came out as favorites in the Steel Giant, Rayados could not with Querétaro and they finished drawing without goals on Matchday 1 of Closing 2022, where they suffered to create options on the offensive and people ended up booing them.

The first time was due at BBVA, where local they had the ball, 59 percent possession, but the attack lacked idea to reflect it on the scoreboard, against an opponent who barely registered a shot on goal.

Sebastian Vegas had one of the options of the Gang at minute 11, in a second play that he grabbed Joel campbell on the left and took a center that the Chilean finished off, but sent it from one side.

Leonardo Siqueira could annotate one minute later for the visit, when appeared from the right profile, but could not beat to Esteban Andrada To define.

At 20 ‘the controversy arose, when Maximilian Perg knocked down Vincent Janssen fighting a ball in the area and the referee scored penalty, although he ended up not conceding it after reviewing the play in the VAR, where He observed that the Queretaro defender touched the ball first.

THE VAR REVIEWED IT AND THERE IS NO PENALTY FOR MONTERREY! ❌ #RayadosxFOX | Referee Edgar Morales consulted with the video referee and reversed his marking For you there was a lack of Perg over Vicent Janssen? pic.twitter.com/XiTxNTiJco – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) January 9, 2022

In the second part, the Gang started having a clear with the Bull Janssen at 52 ‘, who finished off a center of Campbell no brand, but could not define and the ball went over the arch of the visit.

Minutes later, at 59 ‘, Arturo Gonzalez had another chance on a free kick that hit the post, which it seemed to be a great goal of the midfielder of the royal team, possibly the clearest of the match for the royals, since at 87 ‘there was one for Rogelio Funes Mori, but it didn’t hit him well to the ball when he was alone in front of the goalkeeper and fell to the ground.

In the Matchday 2, Rayados visit to Necaxa at Victoria Stadium the next January 14 at 9:00 p.m., while Roosters receives that same day Pumas at Corrector, but at 19:00 hours.