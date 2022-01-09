Real Madrid vs. Valencia – Game Report – January 8, 2022

(EFE) – Real Madrid, with two doublets by Karim Benzema and Vinicius, met again with the victory in LaLiga Santander by beating Valencia 4-1, which forces Sevilla, their pursuer, not to fail this Sunday against him Getafe if it does not want the leader’s advantage to expand again.

With this victory, Real Madrid faces the Spanish Super Cup (they will face Barcelona in the semifinals on Wednesday) at the top of the table with eight points ahead of Sevilla, which, however, has two games less. Betis, third, is sixteen; and Atlético de Madrid, defending champion, who will face Villarreal this Sunday, and the Barça team at seventeen.

The game was carried out by the Italian team Carlo Ancelotti accompanied by the controversy generated by the penalty decreed by the referee Alejandro Hernández Hernández for an action by the Paraguayan Omar Alderete against the Brazilian Casemiro, and who, transformed by the French Karim Benzema, leveled the road.

Until then, Real Madrid, except for a flash, such as a shot at the crossbar by Croatian Luka Modric, had not cleared up the doubts generated at the beginning of 2022, which were more than palpable in Alfonso Pérez against the Getafe team and even in the commitment cupbearer against Alcoyano.

Valencia, with order behind, was knowing how to contain Ancelotti’s pupils. From the protested penalty, which came just before the break (min.43), everything was easier for the Real Madrid team, who seemed to sentence the victory in the opening section of the second period with a double from the Brazilian Vinicius (min.52 and 61) on his return to the team after overcoming COVID-19.

However, not even so could he breathe easy. José Bordalás’s team did not give up and took advantage of Madrid’s relaxation to get into the game with another penalty, from the French Ferland Mendy to the Brazilian Marcos André. Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois stopped Gonçalo Guedes’ shot, but the Portuguese took advantage of the rebound to score with a header.

Even Valencia was close to putting more pressure, but it fell by the wayside and a new final goal by Benzema, who already has 301 goals with the white jersey, avoided more scares for Real Madrid.

Real Sociedad ended its losing streak with a 1-0 win over Celta at the Reale Arena and returns, at least temporarily, to the Champions League area, thanks to Barcelona’s draw at the new Los Cármenes against Granada (1-1).

The team of Imanol Alguacil, who had six league games without winning (since November 7 in Pamplona), was rediscovered with victory with a trempranero goal by Mikel Oyarzábal (12) against an opponent who seemed to continue to be affected by the elimination cup against the modest Atlético Baleares.

Real Sociedad celebrated a second goal, but the VAR frustrated their joy and gave life to Celta of Argentine Eduardo ‘Chacho’ Coudet, who on the other hand did not prevent the Donostia victory and his return to defeat after three games without falling.

Barcelona was close to occupying that fourth place to which the Basque team climbed, but a somewhat late Antonio Puertas prevented their victory in the fiefdom of Granada and sealed the tie to one who knows little for the claims of progression of the by Xavi Hernández when we have the information.

The expulsion of the young Spanish international Pablo Martín ‘Gavi’ at 80 minutes was decisive. With one more man, Granada believed they could and they did it thanks to a magnificent shot from one of their banners.

Barcelona, ​​who suffered another setback in the form of an injury to Eric García, had resorted to a great shipment from Brazilian Dani Alves in his reunion with LaLiga at 38 years old and a header from the Dutch Luuk de Jong (m.57) to open a game more than complicated.

The criticized forward ‘oranje’ had given the victory to Xavi’s team in Mallorca. It seemed that history was going to repeat itself, but Gavi’s double warning and the faith of Robert Moreno’s pupils led them to save a point and chain their seventh game without losing, thus equaling their best historical record, dating from the 1968/69 campaign.

Levante ended their ill-fated streak that set a Spanish league record of 27 games without a win. He had not known the victory since April 10, 2021, when he beat Eibar in Ipurúa 0-1.

It had to be two illustrious veterans like Roberto Soldado and José Luis Morales who, together with a penalty stopped by goalkeeper Aitor Fernández against Brian Oliván, who gave oxygen to the team led by Italian Alessio Lisci.

Soldier opened the can after a brilliant action by Macedonian Enis Bardhi at the beginning of the second period and ‘Commander’ Morales put the icing on the cake in the extension after a counterattack against an overturned rival like Mallorca, who had missed a maximum penalty and who was He was joined by a goal from Fer Niño by previous hand from Salva Sevilla.

Levante follows last, but it already rains less, he sees the future with more optimism. In the absence of the other rivals playing, they have five points to save them, while Mallorca is left with a margin of four after chaining their third defeat in a row.