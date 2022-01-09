Relatives and agents fire police officer killed in Nahualá – Prensa Libre

The coffin with the body of Mauricio Canahuí, 34, was veiled at the General Directorate of the National Civil Police (PNC). The agent is the only mortal victim of the ambush that occurred in the municipality of Nahualá, according to the government, which published five obituaries this Saturday, but later withdrew.

Police and family members on Saturday dismissed an officer who died on Friday in an armed attack against the security forces, which left another 19 injured, with funeral honors, in Nahualá.

“Enough that there continue to be human losses and above all that they cause mourning families” due to a territorial conflict in that town, Héctor Hernández, Director General of the Police, said at the event.

He added that they will work to “ensure that this event does not go unpunished.”

On January 7, 2022, more than 6,500 policemen, soldiers and prosecutors were shot when they were preparing to carry out 65 house searches and four arrests for the investigation of the murder in December of 13 people in the framework of the historical land conflict between Nahualá and Santa Catarina Ixtahuacán, Sololá.

In addition to Canahuí’s death, eight policemen were wounded by gunshots and another 11 were treated for beatings.

On December 20, the president, Alejandro Giammattei, decreed a state of siege for a month in Nahualá and Santa Catarina Ixtahuacán after the massacre in which three children and another police officer died.

Nahualá and Santa Catarina Ixtahuacán, from the department of Sololá, maintain a conflict for more than 100 years over the boundaries between the two peoples of the same Mayan ethnic group, a dispute that has generated several episodes of violence.

The victims of the massacre belonged to Santa Catarina Ixtahuacán and were ambushed in a community in Nahualá as they went to collect corn.

After the attack on the police, indigenous authorities of the country asked the government in a statement to end the state of siege, considering that it “has complicated” the situation in the area and called on the leaders of the two municipalities to “privilege” dialogue to resolve the conflict.