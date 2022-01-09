Results AEW Battle of the Belts – Sammy Guevara wins Interim TNT title – News and Results WWE Raw, Smackdown, NXT, AEW – PRWrestling

AEW held Battle of the Belts on Saturday night from the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina live on TNT.







TNT Interim Championship: Sammy Guevara defeated Dustin Rhodes (with Arn Anderson) in tremendous fight after a rollup.

After the match, David Crockett presented the title to Sammy. Daniel Garcia entered the ring and slapped Guevara before fighting, forcing the officers to come out and separate them.

After a commercial, Guevara challenged Garcia to a TNT Championship match at Dynamite.

FTW Championship: Ricky Starks (c) (with Powerhouse Hobbs) defeated Matt Sydal







After the encounter, Starks and Hobbs attacked Sydal. Lee Moriarty ran out to try to save, but Hobbs knocked him down. Dante Martin ran out and dispatched Sydal before facing Hobbs. He kicked Hobbs out of the ring as Team Taz backed down the ramp.

In the main event, Dr. Britt Baker, DMD (with Rebel and Jamie Hayter) retained the women’s championship against Riho. Baker had several run-ins with Hayter. Win a good fight with the Lockjaw. After the fight Hayter and Baker hugged.