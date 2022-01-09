Reveal the last words of Betty White and broke our hearts

Betty white He passed away on December 31, 2021, hours before receiving the New Year, at the age of 99 in Los Angeles, United States. The news was given by Jeff Witjas, his agent, for the medium People: “Even though I was about to turn 100, I thought I would live forever. I don’t think Betty was ever afraid of dying because she always wanted to be with her husband. She believed that she would be with him again “he commented. Now her last words have been revealed and they were heartwarming.

The actress, comedian and producer was fired by her family, colleagues and friends. She was much loved by the industry, an admired woman who was only days away from turning 100. January 17 would have been her birthday. He lived 99 years full, smiling and happy.

And that’s how happy he left. Betty closed her eyes forever at 9:30 in the morning at home. Among the people who accompanied her until her last breath was one of her assistants who revealed to the American actress Vicki Lawrence that the last word Betty White spoke was “Allen,” the name of her late husband.

“How sweet is that? I said, ‘That’s so sweet. God I hope that’s true. For all of us, I really hope that’s true, lovely thought.'” said the actress.

Betty White and Allen Ludden

Betty White got married three times, the first two lasted very little, no more than two years, but her third husband was the love of her life: Allen Ludden. They met in 1961 during the game show where Ludden worked as a presenter. Betty was invited and it was almost love at first sight. They fell in love and were married on July 14, 1963.

They lived together in Los Angeles, United States, for almost twenty happy and fulfilling years. They had no children. Their love ended when Allen Ludden passed away on June 9, 1981.

They say that when we are about to die our loved ones come for us and accompany us to the “afterlife”. Could it be that Betty White spoke her name because she came to accompany her?

The funerals have been private just as the actress wanted. This was stated by his agent Jeff Witjas: “The arrangements are being handled privately and that was Betty’s wish. As in life, she never wanted people to make a fuss for her. “