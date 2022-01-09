Rivera family accuses themselves in networks: Juan, Lupillo and Rosa do not hide their disagreements

Photos: Instagram @lupilloriveraofficial / @senora_rosa / @juanriveramusic

In the last hours, the members of the Rivera dynasty launched controversial comments about the family problem in which they are involved, this after Chiquis Rivera placeholder image reveal that a person very close to Rosie rivera, who until a few days ago was listed as the executive of Jenni Rivera Enterprises (JRE) and Jenni Rivera Fashion, allegedly would have stolen a significant sum of money.

Jaqcie rivera He started 2022 by taking the reins of the companies left by his mother after her unfortunate death in December 2012, which were under the control of Rosie Rivera for almost 10 years. Through a statement he shared on his social networks, the daughter of the Band diva He shared the congratulations, but Chiquis did not agree with a specific point and made it known on his Instagram.

After the controversial video where the 36-year-old singer pointed out to her aunt Rosie of having knowledge about some thefts within her mother’s companies while they were under her control, Lupillo Rivera, Juan Rivera and Rosa Saavedra They jumped to their respective social networks to share their views.

(Capture: @ juanriveramusic / Instagram)

At first, Juan Rivera commented, in a live of Instagram, which would not give explanations about the allegations made by his niece until he had enough evidence in hand. However, after a few hours he published a forceful message on his profile directed to Lupillo Rivera, this after the Major League Baseball interpreter supported Chiquis.

“Vaaaaa. The one who has least supported the nephews. The one who caused the most damage to my sister Jenni, now he gives it to her from the hero hahahaha. He dared to mention my children when he did not take care of his children, “he wrote next to a photograph where he was next to his brother.

Hours later, Lupillo Rivera uploaded a video on his account within the same platform where he told an anecdote that he would have lived his firstborn Ayana with one of Juan Rivera’s daughters. The singer of the Mexican regional said that he learned that the family of his brother in question allegedly received checks from Jenni’s company.

(Photo: Instagram)

According to him, there was a time when Ayana and Divina lived together, so their mail would arrive at the same residence. On one occasion, the daughter of Lupillo Rivera supposedly he would have seen that one of the envelopes addressed to his cousin had the JRE stamp on it, opened it and discovered that it was a check.

After what happened, Ayana faced Divina, who would have revealed to him that some other members of his family also received this type of correspondence. The events occurred six years ago and the advice that Lupillo gave his first-born was not to get into trouble, because he was confident that at some point the information would come to light.

Throughout his video, which lasted approximately one hour, the 49-year-old singer expressed a message of encouragement for Jenni Rivera’s children and even assured that a witness of the family relationship that the media could turn to would be his ex-wife Mayeli alonso.

(Capture: Doña Rosa Rivera Cocina / Facebook)

On the other hand, Rosa Saavedra, matriarch of the Rivera dynasty, turned to her Facebook profile dedicated to her cooking videos to ask that no more insults be written to her, because apparently after the controversy in which the family is involved, she has received some on her networks.

Within the same message, Doña Rosa attacked Jenni Rivera’s children and mentioned that Chiquis had a distant relationship with her mother.

KEEP READING:

Lawsuit in Jenni Rivera’s family: what Chiquis and Rosie are accused of

“My dear Andrés García”: Roberto Palazuelos recalled his friendship with an unpublished photograph

Octavio Ocaña: what will happen to “Benito Rivers” in the new season of Neighbors