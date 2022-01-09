rocky mountain falls on four boats

The collapse of a cliff leaves at least 6 dead in Brazil 2:39

(CNN) – At least eight people were killed after a huge rock fell on four tourist boats in Brazil’s Minas Gerais state on Saturday, the Minas Gerais Fire Department reported Sunday morning.

Two others remain missing, according to the Minas Gerais Fire Department.

Rescue efforts will continue until at least Monday, Pedro Aihara, a spokesman for the Minas Gerais Fire Department, said on Saturday. Situations like the victims being trapped under the rock could potentially extend the duration of the work, he said.

Rescue work had to stop on Saturday due to “the lack of natural lighting.”

Aihara said that 23 of the 32 treated at Santa Casa de Capitolio with minor injuries and have been discharged. Two others were treated at Santa Casa in the municipality of Piumhi with exposed fractures.

“I sympathize with the families at this difficult time. We will continue to act to provide the necessary support and support, “said Romeu Zema, governor of Minas Gerais, in a tweet.

At a press conference, the commander of the Minas Gerais Fire Department, Colonel Edgard Estevo, said that the searches for the missing person would continue, but the divers would stop their search overnight as a precaution for their safety.

ATUALIZAÇÃO – ACIDENTE CAPITÓLIO O Corpo de Bombeiro remains committed to the search for victims of an accident in the Capitol. At this time, it was confirmed with information on 5 fatal victims.#cbmmg pic.twitter.com/AKvW6jl2mE – Bombeiros_MG (@Bombeiros_MG) January 8, 2022

Nine people were transferred to nearby hospitals while authorities are still investigating the incident, Agência Brasil reported.

The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, tweeted the video He added that the Navy deployed a team from the relief force to join the search and rescue efforts.

The state of Minas Gerais has been under heavy rains. On Friday, Brazil’s National Institute of Meteorology issued red warnings for Minas Gerais, projecting more than 100 millimeters of rain per day for at least four days, state media Agência Brasil reported.