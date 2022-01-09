Romeo Beckham emulates his father by getting his most iconic tattoo

The Beckhams’ marriage It is one of the most famous of the last decades, and proof of this is not only the millions of followers they accumulate around the world, but the legacy that their children have managed to continue. Always habitual protagonists of the main advertising campaigns, with the coming of age of Brooklyn and Romeo, these are the ones who have relieved their parents, and especially the second is the one who most resembles the former English footballer.

A tattoo that has inspired millions of people

Not only with his recent advertisements or for being a claim of the main brands, but in the last hours he has shared a gesture that, without a doubt, will have conquered his father. At 19 years old, Romeo Beckham already has several tattoos on his body, which clearly invites us to think that he will end up reaching the limits set by his father, who boasts of having almost his entire body tattooed.

In the last hours, Romeo has wanted to share with his already millions of followers the new designs that he has made, and one has especially attracted the attention of his fans. Since his father signed for Real Madrid, one of his tattoos stood out above the others, the winged cross that has always accompanied him on his neck. Well, in this same location, his son also wanted to make the same design, who was delighted with the result: “What madness! Thank you brother,” he thanked his tattoo artist.

This is the latest proof that Romeo Beckham is the one who is best following in his father’s footsteps, although this fame has not come to him for being a global talent in the world of football, where he has tried his luck. This tattoo, one of the most iconic of David Beckham, Not only has it served as an inspiration for his son Romeo, but Justin Bieber also recognized him that he had noticed his father’s tattoo to get a very similar one.