Royal Caribbean cancels four cruises due to rebound in COVID-19 pandemic

Miami The Royal Caribbean shipping company announced this Friday that it was canceling the itineraries of four cruises, one of them until April, due to the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic that has caused infections on all ships operating in the United States.

It is the second company that is forced to these suspensions, after Norwegian did, both based in Miami.

Royal Caribbean noted that the decision is the “result of current circumstances related to COVID-19 around the world.”

The affected ships are the “Vision of the Seas”, “Jewel of the Seas”, “Symphony of the Seas” and “Serenade of the Seas”, the latter until April 26.

He specified that the “Vision of the Seas” was not sailing with passengers and was scheduled to restart the cruises on January 24 from Fort Lauderdale.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the United States (CDC, in English), all the cruise ships that are operating in the country with passengers, about a hundred, are under investigation after reporting cases of contagion on board in the last week.

“We know how much time and effort are put into planning your vacation, and we regret the impact on your plans,” Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Michael Bayley wrote in an email to passengers.

Last Wednesday Norwegian announced the cancellation and modification of eight planned itineraries, some until next April.

Last Thursday the CDC raised its travel advisory for cruise ships to the highest level and urged to avoid these ships, even vaccinated people.

They asked travelers who have a higher risk of contracting serious diseases from COVID-19 to avoid traveling on cruise ships, including riverine, around the world, “regardless of vaccination status.”

At least 94 ships are under a CDC “yellow” alert because in the last 7 days at least 0.10% of passengers presented contagion of covid-19 or symptoms of the virus (for example, if from 6,500 passengers to board there are at least 7 of those cases).

For its part, the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), which represents 90% of companies with ocean cruises, called the CDC’s decision to increase the alert level for cruise travel as “disconcerting.”

He noted that the cases identified on cruise ships constitute “a very small minority of the total population on board, much less than on land, and most of those cases are asymptomatic or mild in nature, representing little or no burden on medical resources. on board or on land ”.