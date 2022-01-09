Salvador Reyes achieves the second fastest goal in the history of Liga MX

The Mexican signed at 10 seconds the fastest goal in the history of the Eagles to overtake Solari’s in Puebla

The player of the America, Salvador Reyes, scored the second fastest goal in the history of the MX League and the fastest in the history of the feathered box when scoring against Puebla.

Salvador Reyes scored at 10 seconds in Puebla vs America. Imago7

The azulcrema team visited the Puebla team on the first date and in just 10 seconds they achieved the first score after a long ball from Sebastián Cáceres, who from the first quarter of his court sent a long ball to the rival area, which caused an error by Emanuel Gularte and the annotation of the young Mexican.

Salvador scored the goal against his former team when he finished off from the first intention in front of the goal of Antony Silva, who was stopped before the broken shot of the rival, who saw how the ball entered the goal in a dramatic way.

The goal of Salvador Reyes It is tied with that achieved by Ederval Laurenco, from the UdG, who scored at 10 seconds against Toros Neza.

The fastest goal in the history of the MX League It was made in the 1989-1990 season. Rafael Chávez scored at 9 seconds against Chivas with UAG.

This was the first goal of the tournament for Reyes, who in the previous contest had three touchdowns and four assists.