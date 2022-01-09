Salvadoran on trial at Borussia Monchengladbach

Leonardo Villacorta is a player of Salvadoran origin who is currently testing in German football and his intention is to find space in Borussia Monchengladbach of the Bundesliga.

It was Hugo Alvarado, scouting for the FESFUT, who spoke about the follow-up he has done to the player with Salvadoran roots. “He is conducting tests in the U-23 team. We follow him but we have been careful with the information because sometimes people think that he has signed for a certain team,” he clarified.

He mentioned that in this case “it is an interesting case. I know him and the tests are being carried out by means of a German coach who evaluates the players and gives them opportunities in German football,” he clarified.

Alvarado concluded by mentioning that “we will follow up on the player and hopefully he will stay because it would be interesting to have a young player in German football but these cases occur very frequently. It is the time of year when the teams are in preseason.” .

Born in California, Leonardo is the brother of player Viviana Villacorta, who played at UCLA and found a place in the Orlando Pride, the highest category in American football.