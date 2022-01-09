Santa Fe Klan, the artist who charged the most for performing at the Velaria of the León Fair 2022 – El Sol de León

The Guanajuato rapper and artist of the moment Ángel Jair Quezada Jasso, better known as Santa Fe Klan, will charge more than 2 million pesos to appear at the Velaria de la Feria this January 18.

There are 18 artists hired by the Board of the Fair and the Ecological Park of which Santa Fe Klan was the one that cost the organization the most according to the contract of the aforementioned corporation and the company Janto Capital SA de CV

Followed by the Comercializadora company and RP shows. SA De CV, owned by Roberto and José Francisco García, will be paid more than 12 million pesos for bringing to Panteón Rococó, Edwin Luna y la Tracalosa, Grupo Heavy, Remy Valenzuela, Mariana Seoane and Aaron and their group illusion, La addictiva, Danny Ocean and Carlín León.

Another of the sensation artists is Lupita D´alessio by the company Grupo Produce Comunicación SA de CV, she also has participation with the León Fair and received more than one million pesos.

On the other hand, the duo of Río Roma for the company Ocesa obtained $ 762,000.00 and Revolution: The Beatles symphonic for the company Claudia Fer Ruíz collected $ 610,000.00

The León Fair will take place from January 14 to February 9 and some artistic events will be totally free, others will have a zero line and those with access only with a paid ticket.