Santiago Solari replaces Brian Ocampo with a bombshell from Chile for Club América

Santiago Solari was surprised in the last hours with the fall of Brian Ocampo’s operation to America and decided to go for a star in Chile.

January 8, 2022 20:00

Santiago Solari lives moments of anger after being sent off in Club América’s 1-1 draw against Puebla and after Brian Ocampo’s operation fell from Uruguay, forcing the club’s viewers to look for his replacement .

The Argentine strategist stole the flashes of the show in the debut of the Azulcrema institution in the Clausura 2022 Tournament by protesting energetically against the match referee Óscar Mejía and thus ended up going to the changing rooms.

In addition, although they expected to have the services of Brian Ocampo to become the new reinforcement of the club, but ended up starting to negotiate his renewal with Nacional de Montevideo.

Faced with this question, the journalist César Luis Merlo ended up revealing information about the new signing that Santiago Solari has in mind when he sets his eyes on one of the stars of the Chilean League.

After the fall due to the business in Ocampo, efforts turned to contact with Pablo Solari’s environment to find out the contractual conditions he has to leave Colo-Colo.

In 2020, the Chilean institution invested 1.3 million dollars to obtain 80 percent of the token from Talleres and they hope to recover the money they paid to obtain the services of the 20-year-old player.