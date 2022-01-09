Santos Laguna announces reinforcements

A few days before making their debut against the Tigers, the Warriors announced two reinforcements heading to the Clausura 2022 tournament.

The Argentine Leonardo Suárez, who had arrived in the Comarca on Monday, and the Uruguayan Franco Pizzichillo, were announced as new Warriors through a couple of videos on social networks.

Pizzichillo plays as a right back, one of the positions that the Warriors suffered the most in the era of Guillermo Almada, who in a tournament used up to five different players in that position.

The Uruguayan can also serve as a midfielder for the same band. He was born in Paysandú, Uruguay, on January 3, 1996. His career has always been developed in Uruguayan soccer, his last team being Montevideo City Torque. He had a good 2021, in which he played 37 games between the local tournament and the Copa Sudamericana, scoring five goals and generating 10 assists.

In his history with national teams, he has worn the Celeste in the U-17 and U-20 categories.

LIBRA MEDICAL EXAMS

After several days of physical and medical evaluations, Santos formalized the temporary transfer hiring of Suárez, who arrives from the Eagles of America.

The pampero, who works as a midfielder and winger for both bands, was born on March 20, 1996 in San Martín, Argentina.

His training was carried out at Boca Juniors, with whom he debuted in 2014, and a year later, he emigrated to Spanish football, where he defended the shirts of Villarreal, Valladolid and Mallorca.

(ARCHIVE)

DISCREET STEP IN SPANISH FOOTBALL

In Iberian football, his adventure did not go very well …

With Villarreal B he scored 12 goals in 79 games, while in the First Division team he only played nine games scoring a goal.

Later he arrived at Valladolid and in 15 games he scored two goals, to later reach Mallorca and in 19 games score two goals.

In 2020 he had his first experience in Liga MX, with the American team, with which he played 48 games. In total he put in six dynes in all competitions.

GETS INJURED

On date 3 of the last tournament, Suárez was injured and had to undergo an ankle surgery, so he did not play for América again.

Suárez arrives at the Guerreros as part of the negotiation that brought Chilean midfielder Diego Valdés to the Coapa team. Suárez and Pizzichillo, along with youth squad Diego Medina, are the reinforcements that the Warriors have announced so far.

ALESSIO IS GOING

Santos also reported yesterday the departure of Dutch striker Alessio Da Cruz, who is leaving the Warriors after playing eight games last tournament.

“The player Alessio Da Cruz requested his departure from Club Santos for personal reasons. The player has an offer from a European club, which is being documented “Saints mentioned in a statement, which also reported that the contract of Andrés Ibargüen and Jesús Isijara ended, so they will no longer remain in the team.