Santurce achieves a marathon victory that makes winter baseball history

Pitcher Alex FaGalde hit Jan Hernández with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 17th inning and the Santurce Cangrejeros knocked out the Caguas Criollos on Saturday with a dramatic 1-0 victory in a marathon game that ended on Saturday. extended for six hours and 10 minutes, in the semifinals of the Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League.

With the victory, Santurce equaled the best-of-seven series at 1-1 for the pass to the final of the circuit.

Christian Vázquez and Iván de Jesús Jr. had hits to open the bottom of the 17th, Gabriel Cancel sacrificed himself to advance the runners and Alexis Torres traded a walk to load the bases. After receiving the first strike, Jan Hernández was hit by a high and close pitch from FaGalde to push the run that defined the match via pitch.

Sidney Duprey (1-0) scored the valuable victory with a blank one-inning relay, while the reverse went to FaGalde’s record after allowing the only run of the game and three hits in his 4 1/3 innings relief.

As published by the LBPRC on its social networks, the game marked the longest shutout in the history of the winter league.

At Carolina, the Mayagüez Indians scored four runs to break a tie in the sixth inning, en route to a 7-3 victory over the Carolina Giants that gave them a 2-0 lead in their series.

With the game tied, Brett Rodriguez hit an RBI single to overtake Mayagüez, Emmanuel Rivera hit a triple to drive in one more run and Blaine Crim capped the attack with an RBI single that increased to the Indians’ lead.

Dereck Rodriguez (1-0) allowed a run in his one-inning relief and benefited from the reaction of his offense to win the game, while the disaster went to the record of Rubén Ramírez (0-1), punished with four touchdowns yy four hits in one 1/3 inning.