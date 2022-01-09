Seven totally different themes for your Xiaomi than usual – Xiaomi News

A new year has arrived, as well as a new list of recommended topics to give your Xiaomi a totally different appearance than usual. On this occasion we have decided to increase the proposals, collecting seven very original themes to personalize your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO.

Of course, do not forget that to apply many of these themes you will need to make a region change on your Xiaomi. If this is the case, at the end of this article we explain in detail the steps to follow to change the region of the device.

1. Project Black | Download

We open the list with an ideal theme for lovers of the dark interface. Project black is a customization package that will allow you to save battery thanks to its totally dark background. Also, it is much more beneficial if you have an AMOLED screen.

Project Black stands out for its package of custom icons, the eye-catching widgets adorning your lock screen, and your control center in dark mode. Without a doubt, it is an extremely elegant and functional theme. So, if it catches your eye, don’t hesitate to give it a try.

2. Technology Line | Download

The next item on the list is Technology Line, an impressive and packed customization package. On a first impression, the theme amazes with its futuristic appearance. However, your wallpaper hides a system of animations and the possibility of changing the predominant color.

On the other hand, Technology Line has its own custom app icon pack, a minimalist control center and a wallpaper that covers all the menus of the device. If you like it, it is compatible with MIUI 12 and MIUI 12.5.

X Led It is one of those themes that stand out because of how beautiful they are. Its retro design, its colorful screens, and its fresh-looking widgets, These are just some of the benefits that make up this customization package for your Xiaomi.

If all of the above seems not enough, you might like to know that X Led has personalized and colorful icons for your applications, which take the appearance of neon lights on a black background. In addition, the control center buttons are multi-colored to give the device much more life. Ideal for your Redmi, Xiaomi and POCO devices.

4. Pseudo Housekeeper | Download

We talked about this topic recently, and its characteristics seemed so good that we talk about it again. Pseudo housekeeper it’s a real heavyweight of customization packages. Its energizing, minimalist and modern design make it one of those themes that you should definitely try..

Among other things, Pseudo Housekeeper presents a very elegant blank interface, equipped with custom icons. It also features a lock screen full of widgets that will remind you of the floating bot of WALL-E. Without a doubt, its careful design makes it worth a try. So don’t think twice and download this amazing theme on your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO device.

Immerse yourself in the strange and the unknown with Jade UI, a dark theme that has much more to offer than meets the eye. This theme adorned with different shades of green It has different wallpapers which you can toggle by just pressing on the side of the screen. So you can always wear a different wallpaper.

Likewise, Jade UI has a custom app icon pack with minimal design, which contrast with the colors of the subject. On the other hand, the control center radically changes its appearance, with a very different glow stick along with that particular jade green color that predominates on this issue.

The next item on the list is extremely versatile for presenting a minimalist appearance, but this is just the facade for a more personalized design. MeeGo Srxui positions us on the shore of a beach in the company of the tide, once we enter the lock screen. However, when unlocking the device we get an intense orange glow.

Both the application icons and the control center have a renewed design, and made with shades of white, green and orange. In the same way, the clock and date widgets change their design for a simpler but elegant one. So MeeGo Srxui is an ideal theme for anyone looking for something different and modern.

Lastly we introduce you to White ghosty, a theme colorful, minimalist and quite pleasing to the eye. For starters, this customization package introduces us to a lock screen with a neutral but distinctive background. In this section the widgets do not change much, but once you enter the main screen everything is different.

The main screen shows us a greenish wallpaper, with natural figures that provide a fresh and youthful design. The application icons are quite simple, leaving aside the colors for the use of silhouettes. Although this lack of color is compensated by the control center, whose buttons light up in different colors. If it catches your attention, don’t hesitate to download it.

How to change the region of your Xiaomi successfully

If you need help changing the region of your device, here are the steps to follow. All you have to do is enter Settings> Additional settings> Region. Once inside this menu, select “India”As an alternate region.

Once the region change is made, Open the download link of the theme of your choice with the MIUI Themes app. In this way, you will have the option to download, install and apply the theme on your device. Take into consideration that the change of region is a reversible process and does not represent any risk for the mobile.