Sexy mom! Ximena Duque breaks the nets with a beautiful bikini: PHOTO

The Colombian women Ximena Duque She is enjoying a well-deserved vacation in a paradisiacal tourist destination that the actress has not revealed, as it is well known that she likes to maintain her privacy.

However, the cast member of the telenovela ‘El cara de Analía’ has shared the beautiful moments she spends with her beautiful family made up of her husband Jay adkins and their three children: Cristian, Luna and Skye.

Through your account InstagramThe businesswoman has also documented her vacations and it was in the last video uploaded that she attracted attention, as she is seen in a tiny bikini on the beach; images with which he shows that he has not lost his statuesque model figure.

Also, a few days ago he uploaded another video in which he dazzled his more than 4 million followers dancing the ‘Macarena’: “Teaching my son Cristian a classic from my time. THOSE WHO DANCED THIS SONG TO THE MAX.” he wrote in the description of the video.

Without a doubt, in her 2 weeks of vacation the Colombian has had an incredible time creating memories with your loved ones. After these days Ximena He will return with the recharged battery to continue his business “Duchess and Duque”, located in the Design District area in South Florida.

