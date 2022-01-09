She is the little known daughter of Canelo Álvarez; his mother has been linked to ‘Chapo’ Guzmán

Mine ener is the little known daughter of the Mexican boxer Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, who is currently the father of three girls and one boy, although Mine is not usually appearing before the cameras or in the show business.

In fact, the above is peculiar because Álvarez is used to showing off his children through social networks, especially Maria Fernanda who is the closest to him because he accompanies him at all times.

However, little Mia is the daughter of the boxer product of a relationship with the model Valeria Quiroz, but that has been left out of the spotlight so at this time, even where they live is unknown.

Preliminary reports indicate that both live in the United States far from the controversy as well as Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, since the name of Joaquín “El ChapoGuzmán also appears among the investigations.

And it is that the alleged relationship between Valeria Quiroz and the drug trafficker “El Chapo” is no longer a rumor Guzman, because in 2017 some photos came to light in which both appear together.

The first versions suggest that the model had a romantic relationship with the founder of the Sinaloa Cartel from the age of 15 to 17.

According to the Univision network, Quiroz met Chapo Guzmán in 2009, although the relationship faded after two years; five years later, according to various sources, he would have met Canelo.

Despite this, ‘Canelo’ only talks about three children. In various interviews that he has given throughout his life, the Mexican boxer has indicated that he only has three children, one of the most illuminating being the one he gave to Caras magazine in August, where he referred only to Emily Cinnamon, Saúl Adiel and María Fernanda.

“Obviously, I try to do my best and give them the most I can; to my children who are not with me, who are Adiel and Emily, because obviously I try to be there. Sometimes it is a little difficult to live as I do with María because she lives with me, but I, as a father, try to give my best, the best that I can and be on the lookout, ”said Canelo.

Lee: Floyd Mayweather Jr. criticizes Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez again