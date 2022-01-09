Sherlyn boasts the luxurious gifts that the Magi brought to her son André

Sherlyn shared with his Instagram followers a video in which you can see the tender reaction that the little boy had when he saw his gifts that the Magi left him.

In the images you can see how the actress and her son, who wore the same pajamas, they were excited to see their gifts under the tree, Among those who highlighted some books from the animated series “Paw Patrol”, a miniature bike, as well as a house full of toys.

Sherlyn has distinguished herself as a very loving mother dedicated to the care of her son André, something that has generated very divided opinions because there are those who support her decision to be a single mother, others point it out for denying the child the possibility of growing up with a father figure.

To say goodbye to 2021, Sherlyn and her son enjoyed a well-deserved beach vacation. In various posts on Instagram, the actress shared some photos of the moments they enjoyed together.

“I’m dying of love”, “Oh how beautiful”, “That is called happiness. He is a happy boy? God bless him ”and“ I love seeing your publications, you have a beautiful little boy, full of joy and happiness ”, were some of the positive comments he received.

Here you can see the tender reaction of Sherlyn’s son: