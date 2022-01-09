Shock in South Korea: Actress Kim Mi-soo Dies Suddenly at Age 29 | Kim Mi-soo | south korea | SHOWS

The famous actress south korean, Kim Mi-soo, passed away on Wednesday January 5 at the age of 29. This was announced by the agency that represented her in a statement issued to all fans of the actress, which has caused commotion among his followers.

Landscape Entertainment, in its statement, avoided giving details about the death of the actress out of respect for her family, as well as urged the media that follow her to avoid giving false news about the sad event.

Likewise, the company reported that the wake will be held in strict private at the request of the family, asking that this decision be respected.

“We sincerely ask that you refrain from creating rumors or speculative reports so that the bereaved family, who are shocked and grieving, can commemorate the deceased with reverence. According to the wishes of his family, the funeral will be held in private. We wish Kim Mi Soo to rest in peace and once again offer our condolences, ”the statement said.

The actress had won over K-drama fans for her role in Snowdrop, in which Blackpink’s Jisoo was the lead actress. The series airs on the Disney + platform.

The 16 chapters of the fiction were filmed between October 2020 and July 2021 in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actress was born in March 1992, getting to work as an actress in 2018, in the short film called Lipstick Revolution, to reach television in 2019, in the drama Luwak Human.

Here she played Jung Ji-hyun, the daughter of the protagonist Ahn Nae-sang. From that moment on, Kim was called upon more frequently to play different roles.

