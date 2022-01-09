so you can create a shortcut

Have your COVID certificate always at hand with this trick: it will only take a few seconds!

For better or for worse the Passport or COVID Certificate It is an omnipresent companion in our day to day life and, until the authorities say otherwise, we will have to show it in a good number of places and occasions. For that very reason, it is advisable to always have it at hand on our mobile phone, something that we already explained at the time giving up to 5 methods with which to create a shortcut for the COVID Certificate.

Still, and to simplify things even more, today we are going to focus on the simplest method of all commented. In this way you can have your COVID Passport always at hand and without headaches and, most importantly, without installing third-party applications. To do this, we will explain how to create a shortcut on the desktop or home screen of your Android mobile that will take you directly to the file with the COVID Certificate.

In this way, whenever you need it, you will have it at hand as soon as you unlock the mobile, just a touch away. If you can’t manage with apps of the type wallet or the widgets or if you are looking for a solution for an older person to have your COVID Certificate well located, keep reading!

How to create a shortcut to have your COVID Passport always at hand

Basically what we are going to do is use Google Drive shortcuts to create a direct access to the certificate of yore from the mobile home screen.

To do this, we will only have to locate the Pdf with the COVID Passport that we will have downloaded from the corresponding health delegation. If you can’t find it, check the Download folder of your Android mobile, use the file explorer of your phone.

Once you have it located you have to open the app Google drive (the Google cloud). In case you don’t have it installed, which would be weird since this app is usually on all Android phones, download it from Google play .

Inside Google Drive upload the PDF file with the COVID certificate by clicking on the “+” button. Ideally, you should upload it directly to “My Drive” or to a folder that you can easily locate later. Once uploaded we can go to the creating the shortcut.

As you can see in the image located on these lines, the procedure could not be easier:

Click on the three points next to the file name.

next to the file name. Swipe until you see the option to “Add to home screen” .

. Click there.

Then hit “Add” or drag the PDF icon wherever you want.

or drag the PDF icon wherever you want. Go back to the home screen of your mobile and place the new icon that has been created where you prefer.

By following these steps you will create a direct access to the PDF document of the COVID Passport, which will be available on the home screen of the mobile.

If you want to be safe, our recommendation is that you also check the option of “Enable offline access”This way you can open the PDF file even when you don’t have coverage. You can find this setting in the same menu as the “Add to home screen” option. Finally, another thing you can do is rename it to the file to have it even better located.

