Spider-Man: Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire watched the premiere together

After jealously guarding the secret of his appearance in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ for months and to point out that the images that appeared on the network were only the product of Photoshop, finally Andrew Garfield has been encouraged to give details of what he had to live during the recording and the premiere of the same, highlighting one in which he also had to do Tobey Maguire.

While the two appear together in multiple scenes on the film, in the real world decided to brighten the relationship they have strengthened by attending the premiere together, with the exception that they did it with their faces hidden so as not to be recognized by the rest of the audience.

“I still can’t believe it happened. I snuck into a movie theater opening night and looked at her in my baseball cap and mask. In fact, she was also with Tobey. Tobey and I sneaked into a movie theater together and no one knew we were there. It was a really beautiful thing to share together, “Maguire told Entertainment Tonight.

He returned for his fanaticism … and is open to more

Maguire acknowledged that he is a fan of the Spider-Man character, so when contacted by Amy Pascal, Kevin Feige and John Watts immediately thought of the range of possibilities that opened, so he did not hesitate to accept.

“And your head, your little head, it just explodes. So that’s the main thing I feel about it, “he said.

He said that he liked the role of middle brother, in addition to highlighting how well the production carried out that the one played by Tom Holland was the star.

“And we were just there to be supportive and have a lot of fun, and it was so damn fun.”

Asked about the possibility of making a new movie of the arachnid, Maguire gave an affirmative answer, since it has become “something significant”, so he even wants to go back to work.

“If there’s a way for me to continue to add to that character’s legacy in a way that feels like it’s serving an audience, serving the themes that Stan Lee injected that character with, I’m open, of course, I’m very, very open, but it would have to be very, very special. It would have to be very, very meaningful, fun and lighthearted, like doing ‘No Way Home’ was. “