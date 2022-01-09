Steelers will play NFL Playoffs except Raiders and Chargers draw

Editorial Mediotiempo

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore / 09.01.2022 16:09:19





What seemed impossible a month ago and was already considered a failure, is a result of being consummated. In the City of Steel they turned all the saints upside down and, except for something very rare, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be in the NFL Playoffs as the seventh and final seed in the American Conference, which means that Ben Roethlisberger will have his Last dance in retirement season.

The miracle for pittsburgh It had to start in Baltimore, home of the Ravens, one of their fiercest rivals in the North Division. The first task was to defeat them and they accomplished it in overtime with score 16-13 thanks to a dramatic field goal by Chris Boswell after the Steelers converted twice for third down and once for fourth down on the last offensive drive.

Colts loss helped Steelers in NFL

The second ingredient in the Steelers formula was a chime that was consumed. The Indianapolis Colts lost in Jacksonville to the Jaguars, the worst team in the league that will have the first overall selection in the 2022 Draft. And it’s not that the Colts lost “by accident”, they were overwhelmingly beaten 26-11 and with that they buried their options. of Postseason to deliver them to Pittsburgh.

Although it is worth noting that Indy hasn’t beaten the Jaguars in Florida since 2014, a curse that persists annually as both are divisional rivals in the American Conference South.

What do the Steelers need to make the playoffs?

There is only one more result ahead that will determine the future of Pittsburgh and that is Sunday night’s game between Los Angeles and Las Vegas. To be in the Playoffs, the Steelers need there not to be a tie between Chargers and Raiders.

If there was a tie, the least likely outcome of the NFL that as an example occurred only once this season precisely between the Steelers and the Lions, those who would advance would be Chargers and Raiders because in the main criterion they surpass Pittsburgh, since both teams defeated the Steelers in the regular phase.

To