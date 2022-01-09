Tatiana: this is the colorful and luxurious mansion of “La Reina de los Niños”

Tatiana Palacios Chapa, better known as ‘Tatiana’ has become a social media celebrity thanks to the constant activity that registers to stay close to his millions of followers around the world.
And even though for now it is far away of the television cameras, The model has found on Instagram the perfect place not to get away from her fans, as she constantly uploads images and videos that steal the show within the industry.
In that sense, fans have noticed that he has a pronounced taste for fashion which is reflected in each of the looks that she wears and in the decoration that she has in her luxurious property.
And it is that, to its more than 389 thousand subscribers, the interpreter of songs like “I don’t want to bathe”, “Rodolfo the reindeer” and “La patita Lulú” shared several photos that reveal the unique decoration of his luxurious mansion.
In the publications, we see that the also model, He is a lover of paintings and decorations that match perfectly with your living room, which is full of colors, very characteristic of his personality.
In addition, to presume that during the quarantine, army his turned body on a terrace where you can also see him enjoying an afternoon with warm weather.