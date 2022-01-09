That top secret project called iPhone

That room was one more like so many others in the building, a little small for a old meeting room Y damn inaccessible – didn’t even have a window. Housekeeping did not have access to it. “It is not necessary to clean here, there is only junk that we need to store somewhere and that we are not going to use anymore” someone from Apple commented before the more than likely indifferent gesture of the person in charge of facilities from the Cupertino company.

People from key projects are disappearing, and that had only happened one other time at Apple: with the launch of the Macintosh.

Inside, it smelled of coffee, pizza, and there were more people than any human resources department would have considered reasonable… if it had known. Some company employees were puzzled – even for Apple – of the unusual disappearance of key personnel from certain projects. It was not a normal reallocation of resources. Scott Forstall himself appeared more and more often at the table of a project and literally “ripped” certain profiles from what they were doing. Whatever it was. To the astonishment of the project managers who did not have a clear answer as to where these people were going. “I’ve only seen this situation one other time at this company, and that was when we released the Macintosh in 1984.”commented some company histories. They did not lack some reason.



The Project Purple 2 room, with a prototype of the original iPhone. Very few knew it existed.

The first rule of the Fight Club also applied in Project Purple 2: no one could speak of its existence

Inside that room were all those people. Many of them had to say they were working on projects that did not exist, and had to cancel vacations, honeymoons and sleep. At the door, he hung himself A poster for the popular movie El Club de la Lucha: “The first rule of the fight club is that you do not talk about the fight club”, A declaration of intentions. On the table, a purple kangaroo-shaped stuffed animal. That color would become the name of the project to avoid any relationship with what they were relating: Project purple 2.

That “2” made all the sense to the world. It was because of the first day that Steve Jobs saw a prototype of what was to be the original project, a three-layer multi-touch screen with inertial motion for a different project.

“This technology is incredible! But we are not going to use it for the first time on a tablet.

We are going to create a phone. “

Reinventing the phone, all of them





Ever since the iPod was launched in 2001, Apple knew it had to do something with phones. At that time, all of us who had iPods also carried mobile phones – some, the first smartphones that allowed us to connect to a primitive web and very simple games based on Java technology. As a company, they had to face another scenario as well: that at some point smartphones had enough capacity to play MP3 and your customers decided to eliminate iPods from their pockets.





The stage was not easy, but there was also no clear winner, beyond the Nokia and BlackBerry that dominated the market but did not evolve the concept. “We need to carry the contents that we can have on an iPod, on a smartphone”, commented Phill schiller to their teams. The first attempt was not an in-house product: they spoke to Motorola, which was pursuing to slipstream to the two big mobile brands of the time, to put iTunes in a new phone called ROKR.





It didn’t work: Eddy Cue, iTunes Vice PresidentHe only managed to put in that soulless Motorola little more than the color covers of his albums, a double stereo speaker and a microphone for hands-free. Far from the next-gen experience they wanted to achieve. Light years of what Steve Jobs imagined, who asked for a project that presented a challenge for the company and who decide the future of it like the Macintosh did. A new 1984, a smartphone for “the rest of us.” Maybe that’s why he saw the perfect opportunity in Project Purple that was going to be an iPad, and it ended up becoming Project Purple 2 … “We created the smartphone we wanted to buy” stated Scott Forstall years after the original iPhone was released.

Present the iPhone, whatever it takes





Greg christie, responsible for the original iPhone team, would have liked to propose to Jobs to launch announce the new product a few months later. After all, nobody expected such a thing. But he also knew that this was impossible: six days before January 9, 2007 the presentation was already written and had been rehearsing non-stop. However, the iPhone had never worked well in any of them. And there was no material time left to do anything.

Steve Jobs had to present the original iPhone in a certain order so that it would not crash … The first time everything worked, it was the day of the keynote

The device it wasn’t finished yet, the operating system crashed at certain points and despite the three backup iPhones I had prepared for the presentation, no one was betting it would work out. However, the team was able to detect the order in which the iPhone “could” work without hanging up: it was not the same to teach the music app and then the mail app, rather than vice versa. This determined the final order of the presentation, and so Steve Jobs presented earlier some features than others. It was not whim: it is that if it had been otherwise, the phone would have hung up. Any of the three he had on stage.





Jobs didn’t want the internet connection to fail either, so he ordered AT-T to put up a mobile antenna outside the building. A few days before he had the idea of call a Starbucks live in full keynote to demonstrate the technical capabilities of the product and a failure at this point would have been catastrophic. In addition, he asked the development team that the coverage bars were always displayed complete, since the subsystem of internal antennas was not completely closed yet.

Today, exactly 15 years after this moment, we remember how Jobs and Apple changed the world with a phone that ushered in everything that would come next: app stores, social media and even the feedback that Macs would gain – with achievements as incredible as the design of the processors own that the company started with the iPhone 4: the Apple Silicon and its first exponent such as the M1.

In my opinion, one of the most beautiful moments of the company, and that I remember most about Jobs, was the thirteen seconds before the announcement of the original iPhone. Those thirteen seconds where Jobs knew he would change the world again, and seemed to taste very carefully. The moment that was reserved for him before announcing it to the world.

Boy you did.

Thanks Steve.