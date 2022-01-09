The 10 years of Blue Ivy, the daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z

10 years ago that American singers Beyoncé and Jay-Z they surprised with the birth of their first daughter whom they named Blue ivy carter. This January 7, the heiress of a music emporium turned a decade of life, looking very tall and with a strong resemblance to the multiple Grammy winner.

The “Hello” singer’s mother, Tina knowles, 68, shared the image on his Instagram account that everyone is talking about: how big is the daughter of the so-called “Queen of R&B” and the rapper and owner of the Roc Nation record company, as well as the Tidal platform .

The ten-year-old girl appears to be an adult, wearing a black jacket, white pants and tennis shoes and sunglasses in a picture taken on the beach. “My beautiful, talented and super smart granddaughter Blue Ivy turned 10 today!” Wrote the happy grandmother receiving thousands of comments.

“God, it seemed like yesterday that you came into the world running things. Blue is my little Capricorn twin. I prayed that she would be born into me. birthdaybut he did what he always does. It came when it was fine and ready three days later. but we still share the bond, “he added.

“She reminds me that ‘Grandma, you’re acting like a Capricorn.’ Blue gives the best advice as an adult. Sometimes I forget that he is so young !!! “, concluded the host of “Talks With Mama Tina” by Facebook Watch.

There is no doubt that Blue Ivy will follow in the footsteps of her parents, either as a singer or a businesswoman, because at just nine years old, she won her first Grammy! In addition, she is developing her style in fashion, taking her mother as inspiration.

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/01/08/un-grupo-de-mujeres-posando-para-una-foto-a2c1f865.jpg Beyoncé with her daughters Rumy, 4, and Blue Ivy, 10. (Instagram @beyonce)

The girl appeared in “Brown Skin Girl “ from Beyoncé, which was named best music video in the Grammy awards 2021.

A rich mix of R&B and Afrobeat, “Brown Skin Girl” also features verses by American-Guyanese MC Saint Jhn and Nigerian singer Wizkid. This track was part of the original soundtrack for the 2019 film “The Lion King: The Gift,” and was later adapted into an excerpt from the film by Beyoncé of 2020, “Black Is King”, indicates the LA Times.

The 40-year-old singer and the 52-year-old rapper were married in 2008 and had three children together: Blue Ivy and the four-year-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter.

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/01/08/blue-ivy-carter-jay-z-posa-para-una-fotografía-f7ef0255.jpg Blue Ivy when she was five in the company of her father, Jay-Z. (Getty)