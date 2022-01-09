The Bolivarian Revolution is divided in the cradle of Chavismo

Nancy Mora longs for the affection she says the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez showed to his people. She touches her heart when she talks about the man she continues to call her president and believes that the revolution that he started will continue as long as chavistas like her are still alive.

But in her community in northwestern Venezuela — Sabaneta, Chávez’s birthplace — not everyone remains as faithful as she is to her ideas. Some of his old supporters now feel abandoned by the ruling party and overwhelmed by the slumped economy and lack of basic public services.

The internal struggles of Chavismo were encapsulated by the defeat – and its repercussions – of one of Chávez’s brothers in a gubernatorial election in November. Now, after the winner in the state of Barinas was retroactively disqualified, a replay of the elections will take place on Sunday.

The ballot in the special election in Barinas does not include a Chávez for the first time in more than two decades, but the effort by the ruling United Socialist Party to attract people to the polls depends on what the last name symbolizes for voters like Mora.

“The socialist revolution is an emotion that has not yet died, it is an emotion that we all carry,” said Mora, 41, while visiting Chávez’s childhood home, now a museum.

Mora says that Chávez taught him that the revolution represents equality. “It is a socialism of love,” he said, but could not explain why millions in the country have to work to feed themselves, with a minimum wage of 2 dollars a month, while others can spend 15 dollars for a lunch in a cafe.

Chávez, elected in 1998, promised to improve the lives of the poorest Venezuelans by taking advantage of the country’s oil. His government expanded social services, including housing and education, thanks to an oil boom, which generated revenues estimated at $ 918 billion between 1999 and 2011, as hydrocarbons rose in price. However, corruption, lower oil production and economic policies led to a crisis that became evident in 2012. Chávez died of cancer the following year, after appointing Nicolás Maduro as his successor.

The country’s political, economic and social crises, combined with the slump in oil production and prices, have continued under Maduro. More than 5 million people have left the country and millions live in poverty, suffering low wages, high food prices, and the sharpest inflation in the world.

The UN food assistance agency estimates that one in three Venezuelans goes to work to consume enough daily calories.

The share of votes for the ruling party has been falling since 2017. Some 6.5 million people voted for pro-government candidates in regional elections that year. On November 21, that number fell to 3.7 million.

Opposition candidate Freddy Superlano was ahead of Argenis Chávez by less than 1 percentage point when the country’s highest court disqualified him on November 29. The court, one of many government bodies considered loyal to Maduro, ignored a presidential pardon that had made Superlano and other members of the position eligible to stand for election.

The events in Barinas created new doubts about the justice of the Venezuelan electoral system after the first vote in recent years in which most of the important political movements participated and which was monitored by more than 130 observers from the European Union, the UN and the Carter Center, based in the United States.

Rosa Hidalgo keeps a poster of Chávez’s last presidential campaign in a corner of her house. She is close to the late president’s family and cooked numerous times for him, even when he was president. She is still grateful for the refrigerator he gave her, but on November 21 she did not vote for her brother.

For her, the revolution “may be” a thing of the past. Now, she is praying for jobs for herself and her community, so that people do not have to emigrate.

“Chávez was very good, but what happened was as if you were good and you make me and I am not good and I spoil your party and your work,” said Hidalgo. “Maduro did not come to my house to ask for votes. Maduro arrived because Chávez knew he was going to die. I am almost not a Madurista ”.

That distinction has become more common.

Oscar Vallés, a political analyst and professor at the Metropolitan University of Caracas, said that many Chavistas want to maintain some kind of access to government social programs, such as subsidized food boxes and coupons, but are not willing to openly promote the work of Mature.

“They have an ambiguous position on this. They punish in a certain way those Maduro officials who do not fulfill their role. So much so that Maduro, as a result of the November 21 result, said that the great enemy of the Revolution are public officials who do not comply and that he is going to cut off the heads of these officials who do not comply. “

In addition to Superlano’s disqualification, his wife – who was chosen as his successor – was disqualified. The same thing happened with his substitute. Sunday’s ballot includes Sergio Garrido, a candidate for the US-backed opposition; Claudio Fermín, an opposition dissident; and Jorge Arreaza, a former chancellor.

When Maduro announced Arreaza as the governing party’s candidate, Hugo Chávez was mentioned repeatedly in speeches, two large photos of the late leader were posted in the gym where the announcement was made and his connection to Arreaza was highlighted. Arreaza is the father of one of Chávez’s grandsons.

“Chávez will of course remain a mythical figure that everyone will want to emulate on the side of Chavismo, but the political cost of the Maduro regime is extremely high,” Vallés said. “I think that Chavismo is getting smaller and smaller and there will come a time when being a candidate for a political position with ‘Los Ojitos de Chávez’ on your chest is going to be even unfavorable.”