The Cangrejeros de Santurce tie the semifinal against the Criollos de Caguas | Baseball

Pitcher Alex FaGalde hit Jan Hernández with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 17th inning and the Santurce Cangrejeros left the Caguas Criollos on the ground yesterday with a dramatic 1-0 victory in a marathon game that lasted for six hours and 10 minutes, in the semifinals of the Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League.

With the victory, Santurce equals the best-of-seven series 1-1 for a pass to the final of the circuit.

Christian Vázquez and Iván de Jesús Jr. hit to open the bottom of the 17th, Gabriel Cancel sacrificed himself to advance the runners and Alexis Torres traded a walk to load the bases. After receiving the first strike, Jan Hernández was hit by a high and close pitch from FaGalde to push the run that defined the match via pitch.

Sidney Duprey (1-0) scored the valuable victory with a blank inning relay, while the reverse went to FaGalde’s record after allowing the only run of the game and three hits in his 4 1/3 innings relief.

In Carolina, the Mayagüez Indians scored four runs to break a tie in the sixth inning, en route to a 7-3 victory over the Carolina Giants that gave them a 2-0 lead in their series.

With the game tied, Brett Rodriguez hit an RBI single to pass Mayagüez, Emmanuel Rivera hit a 3-pointer to drive in one more run and Blaine Crim capped the attack with an RBI single that increased to the Indians’ lead.

Dereck Rodríguez (1-0) allowed a run in his one-inning relief and benefited from the reaction of his offense to win the game, while the disaster went to the record of Rubén Ramírez (0-1), punished with four touchdowns and four hits in 1/3 inning.