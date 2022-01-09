The controversial message that Ricardo Montaner launched within hours of his son’s wedding

This Saturday the luxurious wedding of the son of Ricardo Montaner, Ricky and his fiancée, the Argentine model Stefi Roitman in a ceremony of which few details are known but which has the fans waiting.

With only hours left to hear the ‘yes, I accept’ from his son and daughter-in-law, Ricardo Montaner wanted to express his emotions and share them with his followers on Twitter and Instagram. “Family days, hermetically closed so as not to let a sigh escape without dedicating it first. Ricky and Stef are the reason for this family gathering from different corners of the world. Family, friends who are family. God in perfect control and Marlene taking care of every detail, of the assembly, making sure that everything has excellence so that God is pleased “He wrote on the bird’s social network.

And then he launched another message that caught the attention of netizens and that is that he announced that he would close the family WhatsApp group. “The last son Montaner and the first daughter Roidman get married. As my son Héctor said: The WhatsApp group is closed, nobody leaves, nobody enters’ ”, published, pointing out that Argentina would be the last to enter the family.

Although it seemed to be a very improvised message, the eyes of the celebrity are on ‘Los Montaner’ today and the local media immediately criticized that he had made a mistake when writing the name of his daughter-in-law, and that the singer also implied that the The bride and groom were not in charge of organizing the wedding, but the in-laws. But another point that they did not miss is that despite having lived with Ricky Montaner before the wedding, Stefi Roitman was not included in the family chat.

As my son Héctor said, “the Watsapp group closes, nobody leaves, nobody enters” … – Ricardo Montaner (@montanertwiter) January 8, 2022

“Hours of anxiety and emotion of those that escape tears. Long live life, long live the couple! “the singer happily concluded on Twitter. For his part, his wife Marlene Rodríguez shared a photo album on her Instagram account with a meaningful text for her son. “A cycle is closing in my life, it is an important cycle my firstborn is getting married, the first from the second litter and the last to marry“Said the woman.

In addition, he took advantage of the publication to remember what he had experienced at his children’s other weddings. “When Mau got married it was very strong for me, he was my little one, the one in the next room, with the other three the transition was smoother because they no longer lived at home, with Eva my little pompIt was like the accompaniment to put into practice what we had spoken a thousand times … And now Ricky, although he does not live at home with him, this stage is closed, there are no more weddings to set up, and each one has their own path, their own nucleus and in me the absolute tranquility that everyone is with whom God decided ”, express.

After two years of relationship, the couple will say yes this Saturday at the ‘Dok Haras’, an imposing space for events located in Exaltación de la Cruz, Argentina, where not only family and friends, but famous artists such as Sebastián, are expected to arrive. Yatra, Ricky Martin, Lele Pons, among others.

It was learned that upon arrival, the at least 400 guests will be tested and their phones will be removed so that the wedding is as secret as possible, as the family has avoided at all costs that more details are known, although it has been inevitable. despite the luxurious details that were already known.