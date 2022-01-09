The ELN claims a terrorist attack that left 13 police officers injured in Cali

Government of Colombia offers US $ 249,000 per ELN leader 2:10

(CNN Spanish) – The guerrilla group ELN of Colombia was awarded this Saturday the terrorist attack that left 13 police officers injured in the Puerto Rellena sector in the city of Cali, according to a statement.

Via twitter, President Iván Duque condemned the ELN attack and indicated that “Colombia will not bow down and will never bow to terrorism and our government will never reward terrorists.”

Defense Minister Diego Molano traveled to Cali to carry out an inspection of what happened. Molado received a report from General Jorge Luis Vargas, director of the Colombian National Police, who has been at the scene since Friday.

On Friday night, Cali Security Secretary Colonel Carlos Soler Parra reported on his Twitter account that it was a terrorist attack with an explosive charge by remote control against an ESMAD (Mobile Anti-Riot Squad) truck.