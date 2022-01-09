The GAC Aion already has a price, how much does the electric car of the “1,000 km” of autonomy cost? – News – Hybrids and Electric

At the beginning of November 2021, GAC Motors presented its electric car with the longest autonomy to date. With the announcement of overcoming the psychological barrier of 1,000 kilometers of autonomy, the GAC Aion LX Plus it immediately became one of the most impressive electric vehicles in the world. Today its price for China is revealed, and forget about a cheap and affordable cost for many.

The Chinese company announces a GAC Aion LX Plus selling price of 459,600 Renminbi. At the change they come to be about $ 72,000 or about 63,700 euros. It is not a crazy price, but it is not very popular for a Chinese model, although it is also true that we are talking about a lot of autonomy and also a lot of technology.

GAC Motors wants to give the bell before the avalanche of rival brands that have come out in recent times. NIO, XPeng, BYD or MG are just some of the rival companies you have to contend with. To overcome all of them, it has chosen to launch a model that is almost impossible to achieve in autonomy. The 1,000 kilometer barrier, or 620 miles, is the mark to beat, and depending on how you look at it, GAC has achieved it with the LX Plus.

If we get fussy, the approved measurement figures at 1,008 the kilometers that the Aion LX Plus can travel. A spectacular fact that has a downside: it is in the NEDC homologation cycle. As you know, Chinese approval is not comparable to the European (WLTP) or American (EPA) format. Let’s say that Asians are a bit more optimistic than the rest of the world, and that is why we usually see impressive numbers.

GAC Aion.

In any case, it must be borne in mind that we are still talking about extraordinary autonomy data. Although in other cycles it does not reach the magical four-digit figure, it is clear that the GAC Aion LX Plus can be considered one of the highest-ranking electric in the world. To achieve this, it uses a huge lithium-ion battery 144.4 kWh capacity that powers a 240 horsepower electric motor. A pity that GAC has not opted for the graphene battery that it has been advertising for so long.

But the data or the spectacular features don’t end there. The Aion LX is also one of the most cutting-edge cars in its technology. It has three LiDARs that allow safe and almost autonomous driving both on the road and in the city. The only drawback is that, according to the vehicle’s technical sheet, the three LiDARs will not be possible to integrate them in the units with maximum autonomy, that is, in the LX Plus model.