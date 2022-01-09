The handful of prehistoric geniuses who drove humanity’s technological revolution (and what were their inventions)

Admin 1 hour ago Technology Leave a comment 26 Views

  • Nicholas R. Longrich
  • The Conversation *

Prehistoric warriors with the weapons they created

Image source, Getty Images

Caption,

Half a million years ago some ingenious individuals invented the tools that allowed us to advance as a species.

During the first million years of human evolution, technologies slowly changed.

About three million years ago, our ancestors made chipped stone flakes and rudimentary grinders. Two million years ago, hand axes.

A million years ago, early humans sometimes used fire, but with difficulty.

Later, 500,000 years ago, technological change accelerated when spearheads appeared, the production of fire, axes, beads and bows.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

this mobile falls below 200 euros in its most powerful configuration

The realme 8i is yours for 179.90 euros at El Corte Inglés, a good discount …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved