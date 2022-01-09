The “influencers” who threw a party on a plane to Cancun and now face an investigation in Canada

The party on a plane to Mexico for a group of influencers caused outrage in Canada, where they face an investigation that could lead to severe punishments.

A video shows the influencers on his charter flight on December 30 without masks. Some were passing bottles and smoking e-cigarettes.

Their behavior caused the airlines to refuse to take them back home, so they they got stranded in Cancun.

Sunwing Airlines canceled a return trip on January 5 for a group of about 130 people from Cancun, and Air Transat and Air Canada airlines also said they would refuse to take them.

Canadian authorities reported Friday that 27 of the 130 passengers on the flight had already returned.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the group’s behavior a “slap in the face” for citizens who have been following appropriate social distancing measures, as well as for airline workers.

In French, Trudeau referred to them as “Idiots” and “barbarians.”

Fines

The 27 who returned were tested for the virus and “it was verified if they had obeyed and followed all the health rules that they were supposed to follow during their trip.”

They had to present proof of vaccination against covid-19, a negative PCR test and a quarantine plan.

“We know that this issue of Sunwing travelers being irresponsible, inexcusable and unacceptable on a flight to Mexico has sparked a lot of anger and frustration,” Canada’s Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said in a session. informative on Friday.

Duclos added that the Quebec police department was investigating the group.

Transport Canada is also investigating travelers, who could be fined up to US$4.000 per violation.

GETTY IMAGES

Rebecca St Pierre, a 19-year-old student from Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, told the Canadian Press that she had won the trip on Instagram.

He said he had given positive for covid Wednesday and she wasn’t sure how to pay for her hotel stay. It is isolating itself in Tulum, south of Cancun, the Canadian Press reported.

“I was looking forward to a relaxing week, in which I was going to be careful,” he said. “But it turned out to be an expensive trip for something that was supposed to be free.”

St Pierre estimated that about 30 people on the plane had tested positive, adding that some travelers had planned to put petroleum jelly on their nose for their return trip, in an effort to thwart tests for covid.

Other stranded passengers include actors from reality shows local.

The organizer of the trip, identified as James William Awad, said in a statement Thursday that Sunwing was not being reasonable about a “simple party.”

“I’ll take a moment to sit down and rethink everything,” he said on Twitter. “Especially how can I do better next time.”