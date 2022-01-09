The photo of Stefi Roitman and Ricky Montaner just married

Stefi Roitman and Ricky Montaner celebrate their wedding in the province of Buenos Aires

No cell phones in the hands of the guests, who had to be kept in a locker until the wedding was over. With no access to the press, he waited impatiently and stoically on the outskirts of the Haras Dok, the impressive place where Stefi Roitman and Ricky Montaner celebrate their wedding. They did it in such a jealous way that not even the attendees were told where the meeting would be held. They wanted to be in control of the images. And they were in charge of spreading the first photo of newlyweds.

The publication was carried out by Stefi, who minutes before 9:30 p.m. shared before her more than three million Instagram followers the photo that her fans and onlookers were waiting for. Holding hands in exultation, they walk down the catwalk while receiving applause and congratulations from the audience. And in a parallel universe, good wishes multiplied exponentially on social media.

In an image that will be kept forever in the depths of their memories, the bride wears a corseted dress with dropped sleeves and carries a dense bouquet of white roses in her right hand. The groom walks a step further, in a black tuxedo with a white shirt and pointed shoes. For the occasion, she opted to spruce up her characteristic two-tone hair, which she wore slicked back, highlighting the shaved side.

The image that Stefi Roitman published on her Instagram account

The relationship between Stefi and Ricky was born in October 2019 and had previously been cooking remotely and in 2.0 mode, as corresponds to current times. They still did not know that those direct messages they exchanged on Intagram would mark their love story until he kicked off. He did it through the official account of the band that he shares with his brother: he reacted to a story from a photo of the actress. He sent her a heart, to which she responded with the emoji of the hands in the form of a prayer. As he said later, he did it as a “thank you”, in addition, he did not know which of Ricardo Montaner’s children was on the other side of the screen.

Until he received another message, already written and not with stickers. “Hey babe, how are you? Just so you know, I am the single and the less handsome of the two Montaner brothers “Ricky told him and immediately the virtual round trip began. Until the artist traveled to Argentina and invited the actress to a show and then to eat. “Without knowing it, I put the love of my life in front of my eyes”, Stefi was honest about that Friday in October when she met face to face with the musician of the duo Mau and Ricky.

This was the beginning of the long-distance relationship that, luckily for them, did not last long: in January 2020, Stefi traveled to Miami to meet the Montaner family. And one day – more precisely, Tuesday the 14th – they went out for a ride in the convertible car and while the actress carried her hair to the wind to the rhythm of the music, the singer made her a romantic proposal. And he asked her if she wanted to be his girlfriend. Almost two years later, the bride and groom became husband and wife.

