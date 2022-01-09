the players that Marcelo Leaño could turn to as reinforcements

Marcelo Michel Leaño would have three alternatives to which he can lean to reinforce the Chivas squad for the Grita México C22 Tournament of Liga MX.

Roberto Alvarado has been one of the reinforcements in this winter pass market, which most shook the Stove Soccer in the pre- Grita Mexico C22 Tournament of Liga MX. But of course, it would give the impression that the cast of the Chivas what commands Marcelo Michel Leaño, still does not present all the conditions to be considered one of the main candidates to be champion in the middle of this year.

+ Chivas stove football heading to the 2022 Clausura of the MX League +

The strategist even expressed himself on this subject red and white in the last press conference before the duel with Mazatlan FC: “One of the objectives of the board of directors is that if people are going to come to the club, it is of proven quality and of characteristics that can help the club. But neither bringing players to bring is no guarantee of anything. In the last 10 years everyone look at the players who have come and we only have one championship “.

In addition, Marcelo Michel Leaño, you have the possibility of resorting to three elements that, undeniably, will serve as alternatives, if you consider it, in the face of the commitments that stand in the way of the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara during his pilgrimage through the regular phase of Grita Mexico Clausura 2022 Tournament of the MX League.

According to the RÉCORD newspaper, the Sacred Flock has targeted three homegrown players to be part of the men’s main team for the first division championship: They are: the 18-year-old midfielder Sebastian Perez Bouquet, the 19-year-old defender Gabriel Martinez and the midfielder also 19 Dylan guajardo.

When does Chivas play against Mazatlán for matchday one of Grita México C22 of Liga MX?

The Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara will be measured with their pair of Mazatlan Soccer Club for day one of Liga MX 2022 Clausura Tournament. The match will take place next Sunday, January 9, at 6:00 p.m. at the Akron Stadium, with the arbitration of César Arturo Ramos Palazuelos. The transmission, by the way, will be in charge of the Izzi signal.